Amber Rose brutally mocked after claiming Beyoncé stole her RNC speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amber Rose is being ridiculed for claiming Beyoncé stole her speech from the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Rose made the bold proclamation in the comments section of an Instagram post that showed Beyoncé’s speech at Kamala Harris’s rally in Houston, Texas on October 25. In the clip, the singer said she wasn’t attending the rally as a “celebrity” or “politician,” but as “a mother, who cares deeply about the world [her] children and all of our children live in.”

During Rose’s speech at the RNC, where the TV personality endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump, she also identified herself as “a mother,” whose “whole world revolves about providing for [her] children.”

“She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” Rose wrote in her comment, along with a rolling eyes emoji.

Fans didn’t hesitate to mock to Rose for comparing herself to the “Halo” singer.

“Bey definitely don’t wanna be you,” one claimed in the Instagram replies, while another added: “Amber please don’t start your s***.”

“Girl now you know she definitely does not want to be you,” a third responded. “Giving delusional.”

open image in gallery Amber Rose claims Beyonce wants to be her ‘so bad’ in viral Instagram comment ( Instagram )

A fourth person on X claimed: “There’s a scary level of desperation and delusion when Amber Rose thinks Beyoncé wants to ‘be like her.’ You’ve never even heard of Amber Rose and Beyoncé in the same sentence until today, fr.”

After Rose’s remark went viral, she claimed she was just joking and didn’t actually think Beyoncé stole her speech.

“I was literally trolling,” she told TMZ on October 27. “I troll with my friends all the time. I did not think that was going to be international news when I posted that comment. But I love Beyoncé, I know Beyoncé. We’ve hung out a couple times, she’s an amazing girl.”

She then emphasized how “crazy” it was when her comment made headlines since she was “literally joking.”

“I was not [serious],” Rose added about her comment. “A delusional person would be serious.”

During Harris’s rally Friday, which focused on women’s reproductive rights and healthcare, Beyoncé took the stage to applaud the democratic nominee for being a “woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now, unity.” She then spoke about how motherhood has shaped her decision to vote for Harris. She and her husband Jay-Z share three children: Blue Ivy, 12, and seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

open image in gallery Amber Rose and Beyonce ( Getty Images )

“My children and all of our children live in a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided,” she said. “Our past, our present, our future, merge to meet us here. Imagine our daughters growing up, seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations.”

Rose, meanwhile, shares her 11-year-old son, Sebastian, with Wiz Khalifa and her four-year-old son, Slash, with rapper Alexander Edwards.

“My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe and giving them an opportunity for a better life,” she said at the RNC. “That’s something that unites all American parents, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, or liberals. We all want a better country for our children.”