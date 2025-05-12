Amber Heard reveals she has welcomed twins: ‘My dream family’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amber Heard is officially outnumbered by children.

On Sunday, the Aquaman actor announced on Instagram that she was the new mother of a set of twins, sharing a photo of the newest additions to her family, a girl named Agnes and a boy named Ocean.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” her Instagram caption began, showing off an image of her newborn twins’ feet. “Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.”

She continued: “When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life.”

Her post ended with a celebration of Mother’s Day and appreciation for mothers everywhere.

“I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x.”

It was first revealed that Heard was expecting her second child back in December 2024 when a spokesperson for her confirmed the news in a statement to People magazine.

Heard is also a mother to her four-year-old daughter Oonagh ( Getty Images for L'Oreal )

“It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage,” the spokesperson said at the time. “Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Heard welcomed her four-year-old daughter, Oonagh, via surrogate back in April 2021. She first announced the news in an Instagram post, explaining that her decision to have a child dated back “four years.”

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” the caption read.

She noted wanting to normalize being a single mother and “not wanting a ring in order to have a crib.”

The actor added that she would normally want this aspect of her life to remain private, but because of her job, it wasn’t possible. “I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this,” her caption ended as she revealed her daughter’s name.