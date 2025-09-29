Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV and radio presenter Amanda Holden has shared details of her fitness regime, which she admits is not easy.

The 54-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge said that despite starting each day at 5am she still finds time to enjoy a drink but does unintentionally fast from time to time.

She credits her figure to the gymnastics she practised as a child until she was 15 and being “healthy by default” thanks to her vegetarian diet.

'I did gymnastics for years, it was what I wanted to do more than anything, I didn't finish it until I was 15, so I think my body has always retained some sort of a figure.

That being said, Holden admitted that she “doesn’t find it easy”.

“I hate it when you read about women who have got into their hot pants two weeks after giving birth, it's not what people want to hear,” she told the Daily Mail.

open image in gallery ‘If it's a Tuesday and I want an Aperol then I will’ said Holden ( Getty Images )

Holden added that she hasn’t used her Peloton since she went to Corfu in July and has had a drink every day. “In the summer, that's what I do, I let it all go and then I get it back in time for Britain's Got Talent, and everything else in the lead up to Christmas,” she said.

“I will get back on the Peloton, drink at the weekends but I don't stop myself from living. If you can't tone it, tan it, that's what I say.”

Holden also said that she can accidentally fast for 16 hours a day due to her busy schedule. However, once she realises this, she “eats loads”.

She continued: “It's about trying to stay happy and balanced.

“I have said this before but with lockdown and all that nonsense there were so many rules and conditions put upon us, there is in life anyway, and you have to allow yourself to do what you want within your own life and that's how I stay happy.

“If it's a Tuesday and I want an Aperol then I will. Or if I want a cheese sandwich at 10 pm, I will.”

Holden adds she’s “not strict” on herself and only has two coffees a day and drinks lots of water.

open image in gallery Amanda Holden with husband Chris Hughes ( Instagram )

The Heart Breakfast radio presenter has been married to music producer Chris Hughes since 2008, and the couple share two daughters.

Speaking to The Times in July, Holden said that her and Hughes’s relationship “does still feel fresh” after 16 years despite being “very different people”.

Holden previously said she and her husband lead “separate lives” due to their work commitments, opened up about attending star-studded events without Hughes. “He can’t stand the limelight and hates red carpets,” she said and forces Hughes to appear on her Instagram “twice a year just to prove he exists”.

She admitted that “having a bit more compromise is what I’m always being told I need” in regards to their marriage and that she “only listens to him on the business side of life”.