Amanda Holden’s fears of ‘complaints’ after confessing to taking baths with her dog

Amanda Holden has admitted that she enjoys bathing in her tub with her dog.

The Heart radio presenter and Britain’s Got Talent judge was joined by co-star Jamie Theakston on their joint breakfast show on Monday (9 March), in which she recounted her weekend away at West Wittering beach in West Sussex with her pooches.

She explained that after a sandy trip to the beach, she drew herself a warm bath after returning home, and decided to bring her pet dog, Minnie, into the tub with her.

She said: “I looked at Minnie the Moocher and put her in with me, because I need to wash her anyway because she's covered in sand. So I took her collar off and we had a little bath together!”

Holden pointed out that they used only dog-friendly products and not any ones made for humans.

She continued: “I used all her doggie shampoo, so there were no products in the bath so please don't write in. Minnie was loving it, she was living her best life.”

Holden then paused mid-point and asked, “Why has our producer got his head in his hands?” while Theakston didn’t seem fussed by her admission.

open image in gallery Amanda Holden’s puppy Minnie the Moocher ( Instagram via @noholdenback )

She continued with her story, adding: “I started brushing out her – because she got a little bit matted from her halter under her armpits – so I gave her a good brush, a good clean, and then I got out, but then I put Rudie in the bath water.”

“I just thought it saves a bit of bath water and then I gave him a good old scrub as well so everyone was clean and fluffy and lovely!”

Co-host Jamie Theakston put the question to their listeners, asking: “Is it ever okay or is it a problem to bathe with your pets?”

“I don't want complaints,” she added, via MailOnline.

open image in gallery Amanda Holden pictured with her dog Minnie the Moocher ( Heart Radio )

According to the RSPCA, dogs have sensitive skin and their skin pH is different to the pH of human skin so human shampoo products should not be used on dogs.

The charity does not outline whether it is safe or not to bathe with your dog, but it does reccommend that dogs should be bathed only when necessary, which is generally when the dog is dirty and has accumulated mud on their coat.

It’s recommended that if you bathe your dog in the tub, you should always supervise them and never completely fill the tub in case of drowning.

The charity also advises using a low pressure of water if you’re hosing down your dog, and to apply a non-slip mat to the floor of the tub to prevent any slipping or injury.