Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media star Alysha Burney has died aged 24, while on a birthday holiday in Mexico.

Burney had over five million fans across her social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. She was known for her lifestyle videos, vlogs, and funny skits.

She died in her sleep on 2 March while in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, the night before her 25th birthday, her brother Charles Burney told FOX4.

Her brother has confirmed that the YouTuber died from an asthma attack in her sleep.

“There’s a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation,” he said. “These sources lack credibility and should not be believed. My sister did not engage in environments that would lead to such situations.”

He continued: “She does not do drugs. She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans. She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman.”

Burney was also the founder of production company ABurney Productions, which had produced one film so far with others in the lineup.

At 19, she had been hand-selected to audition for the comedy show Wild’N’Out, and while she was not successful, the experience pushed her to achieve higher goals, according to her family.

open image in gallery Social media star has died aged 24 ( Instagram/ AlyshaBurney_ )

“Her lifelong goal was to be a writer and a director,” he brother said. “Another goal she had was to return to Kansas City, open a production studio, and help other young creatives from Kansas City get to where she was.”

He added: “She was not selfish with her knowledge and was a very open book about her journey. She will always be dearly loved, and her legacy will live on forever.

“Alysha was very goal-oriented, creative, and passionate about giving back. She graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Digital Media Production and was working towards her graduate degree.”

Comments of support have flooded in on social media as one person wrote: “Rest in peace my beautiful angel, you are and forever will be an inspiration to all your viewers and friends and family. God wanted you home soon, your name will forever be remembered”.