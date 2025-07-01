15 ways you should – and shouldn’t – clean windows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cleaning windows is not most people’s favourite job. But unless you pay someone to do it for you inside and out, it’s a necessary evil – and it’s worth knowing how to do it properly.

There are plenty of old school tricks which claim to get your windows sparkling – but do any of them work?

Absolutely, says window and door expert Paul Oxley, whose company Clear View Bi-folding Doors has just tested the most popular window cleaning methods to find out what actually works and what doesn’t.

He says: “We wanted to find out which DIY window cleaning hack really gives the best streak-free results, to offer homeowners simple, low-cost, and in some cases non-toxic, ideas for cleaning their windows and bi-fold doors without feeling like they need to buy an expensive product.

“The DIY methods we tested are all things you’d likely already have in the back of a cupboard at home somewhere. We tested vinegar and water, washing-up liquid, lemon juice, cornflour, and baking powder – and vinegar came out on top.”

And cleaning content creator, podcaster and author Laura Mountford, AKA @lauracleanaholic points out that whichever method you choose to clean your windows, it’s worth doing at least every couple of months to make sure any grime build-up doesn’t make your home darker.

“Ideally windows need cleaning every six to eight weeks throughout the year to remove grime, dirt and dust,” she says. “It’s amazing how much more light fills your home when the windows are cleaned.”

Here’s what the experts say works to get your windows sparkling and streak-free, and what doesn’t…

1. Vinegar and water is best

Mixing equal parts distilled white vinegar and water is a popular traditional cleaning method which Oxley says cuts through grease and has natural disinfectant properties – although it can leave a strong smell.

“This is known to be an old-school trick, as people used to clean windows with vinegar and newspaper,” he says. “However, over the years it’s become less common to use, possibly because of the smell, or the shift to supermarket sprays. But funnily enough, most of those products still include vinegar – so why spend more when you can mix a bit of vinegar with water and get the same effect?”

2. Washing-up liquid and water is good

Washing-up liquid came second in the Clear View tests – although a few drops in warm water worked well on grease and dirt, it left small streaks, and Oxley says: “This works fine if you’re in a rush and don’t have vinegar to hand, but it left a slight hazy film once dry, which just meant having to go over the window again.”

He says this method is best suited for dirtier exterior windows – simply follow-up with a clean dry cloth to polish.

3. Lemon juice may leave a film

Found in most kitchen cupboards, Oxley says lemon juice cuts through grime well but also leaves a hazy film when it dries. He suggests using lemon juice only for spot cleaning corners and edges, not full panes.

4. Cornflour may leave windows cloudy

Cornflour’s fine texture created a cloudy and chalky finish which was especially visible in sunlight, says Oxley. “It may help with stubborn marks, but it isn’t recommended for whole-window cleans,” he advises.

5. Baking powder isn’t recommended for windows

Similar to cornflour, baking powder’s texture left a cloudy and chalky finish, and Oxley says: “Cornflour and baking powder aren’t something we’d recommend for window cleaning.”

6. Is commercial glass cleaner any good?

A commercial glass cleaner was also tested, and Oxley says: “It offered quick results but dried too fast, making streaks more likely unless buffed immediately, using more product in the process, and in the long-run costing more money.”

7. Use a mop

Mountford points out mops aren’t just useful for floors, and stresses: “Have you tried using a mop to clean your windows? It works an absolute treat and makes it so quick.”

8. Try using a window vac

Mountford insists a window vac is an essential window cleaning tool, and explains: “It basically sucks up all the soapy water.”

9. Cleaning hinges are handy

Mountford says some windows have a cleaning hinge so they can be flipped round to be cleaned from the inside, explaining: “This is really useful for cleaning the upstairs windows – but if your windows don’t have this mechanism then it’s definitely worth paying a window cleaner to do your upstairs windows.”

10. Time it right

“Avoid cleaning your windows during the hottest part of the day,” warns Mountford, “as it will leave smears.”

And Oxley adds: “Always aim to clean on a cool, overcast day. Avoid hot, sunny days, like the heatwaves we’re seeing at the moment, as solutions can dry too quickly, making it harder to clean and more likely to leave streaks and smudges.”

11. Be careful with cloths

Oxley says it’s a good idea to always use lint-free cloths, ideally microfibre, explaining: “This is so you’re not leaving any fluff or dust behind with each wipe.”

12. Start at the top

Oxley says windows should always be cleaned from top to bottom so drips don’t run over already-cleaned glass and frames.

13. Clean in an ‘S’ motion

There’s no one ‘right’ way to clean a window, but spraying the solution directly onto the glass, letting it sit for 30 seconds, then wiping in an ‘S’ motion gives the best result and helps avoid streaks, Oxley advises.

14. It’s not just about the glass

Oxley advises domestic window cleaners not just to focus on the glass. He says: “Take it as an opportunity to give the seals, frames, and hinges a quick once-over. Dirt build-up in the tracks or around seals can affect any energy efficiency components and cause wear over time. A bit of light lubrication on moving parts and a check of the weather stripping can prevent long-term issues and help avoid more costly repairs later on.”

15. Avoid abrasives

Oxley says there are a few things you should absolutely avoid when cleaning windows, like harsh abrasives, ammonia-based products, and hard water. He says: “These can damage window seals, leave residue, or cause permanent streaks due to mineral content. And abrasive cloths can scratch the glass, which is the last thing you want.”