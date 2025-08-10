Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gavin and Stacey actor Alison Steadman has recalled the ‘ridiculous’ moment she was asked about falling off a camel when she injured her foot in Dubai.

Steadman, best known for playing Gavin’s mother Pam Shipman in the beloved BBC sitcom, suffered the incident six months while promoting her memoir Out of Character.

While she was in Dubai, Steadman explains that she managed to slip on a desert walkway and subsequently broke her metatarsal bone.

Speaking to The Times, the actor explained that she was left sitting on the sand “sobbing in agony”. When being attended by a paramedic, she was bizarrely asked how she had fallen of the camel.

“I said, what? I haven’t even seen a camel,” exclaimed Steadman.

“She assumed that an elderly British woman’s broken her foot in the desert,” the 78-year-old added. “Well, she must have fallen off a camel. It was just ridiculous.”

open image in gallery Alison Steadman in Gavin and Stacey ( BBC )

Steadman is now reportedly back on her feet following the injury.

Steadman, whose other roles include her work with director Mike Leigh, such as Abigail’s Party and Life is Sweet, is currently promoting the new season of Here We Go.

The BBC sitcom, set in Befford, focuses on the often chaotic life of the Jessop family. The acclaimed show stars Jim Horwick, Katherine Parkinson, as well as writer and creator Tom Basden.

open image in gallery Steadman (right) with the cast of 'Here We Go' ( BBC )

Steadman plays Granny Sue in the show, who often greets anyone who turns up at the front door with a variety of desserts.

Speaking with The Independent last month, Basden said that his own mother is a character of a similar nature to Granny Sue.

“She’ll just produce a roast chicken dinner and put it in front of someone,” he says. “She’s incredibly giving, but in a way that can be quite absurd.”

Basden, meanwhile, plays Uncle Robin, a man who is obsessed with investing his time in whatever the hot new trend is. According to Basden, this is a riff on his own brother.

“Around the age of 17, he had a very similar energy to Robin,” he explains. “So I wanted to write about that person in the family who’s always reinventing themselves, and everyone being very accommodating, but sort of knowing it’s probably a mistake.”