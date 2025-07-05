Alison Hammond’s son Aidan reveals he’d flee home after disputes with star
20-year-old said there were times TV presenter would be ‘doing my head in’
TV presenter Alison Hammond’s son Aidan has revealed he would flee their home and find respite at his grandmother’s house when they argued.
The 20-year-old, who Hammond shares with her former fiancé Noureddine Boufaied, features alongside the This Morning presenter on the latest series of Celebrity Gogglebox.
Speaking on the Spin Justice podcast, Aidan said: “When we were in the flat, she [his grandmother] had a house pretty much opposite us, so we could literally leave and run across the road.
“So, when my mum was doing my head in, I’d just go to my nan’s” he explained.
Hammond’s mother Maria died of lung and liver cancer in January 2020. The 20-year-old said he and his grandmother shared a “very, very close” bond throughout his life.
“She's passed away now, but we were very close all the time – me, my mum and my nan – and that was kind of the little trio,” he said.
Hammond and her son will be joined by the presenter’s sister, Sandra, on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, who the TV star has described as “fabulous”.
She said in a statement ahead of the series: “I’m so excited to be doing Celebrity Gogglebox with my son Aidan. We’ve always loved watching telly together and now we get to do it on the sofa for the nation.
“It’s a real family affair too because my fabulous sister Sandra is getting involved as well. Expect laughs, eye rolls and lots of commentary, classic Hammond style!”
The 50-year-old This Morning star is now dating 27-year-old masseuse David Putman, who she says is “so mature and sensible” despite their significant age gap.
Of Putman’s relationship with her son, the presenter previously told the Parenting Hell podcast: “When they met, he really liked him and thought he was lovely – and thank goodness for that! Normally, Aidan hates anyone I date.”
Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.
