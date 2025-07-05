Alison Hammond’s son Aidan reveals he’d flee home after disputes with star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Alison Hammond’s son Aidan has revealed he would flee their home and find respite at his grandmother’s house when they argued.

The 20-year-old, who Hammond shares with her former fiancé Noureddine Boufaied, features alongside the This Morning presenter on the latest series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Speaking on the Spin Justice podcast, Aidan said: “When we were in the flat, she [his grandmother] had a house pretty much opposite us, so we could literally leave and run across the road.

“So, when my mum was doing my head in, I’d just go to my nan’s” he explained.

Hammond’s mother Maria died of lung and liver cancer in January 2020. The 20-year-old said he and his grandmother shared a “very, very close” bond throughout his life.

“She's passed away now, but we were very close all the time – me, my mum and my nan – and that was kind of the little trio,” he said.

Hammond and her son will be joined by the presenter’s sister, Sandra, on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, who the TV star has described as “fabulous”.

Sandra, Aidan and Alison Hammon on 'Celebrity Gogglebox' ( Channel 4 )

She said in a statement ahead of the series: “I’m so excited to be doing Celebrity Gogglebox with my son Aidan. We’ve always loved watching telly together and now we get to do it on the sofa for the nation.

“It’s a real family affair too because my fabulous sister Sandra is getting involved as well. Expect laughs, eye rolls and lots of commentary, classic Hammond style!”

The 50-year-old This Morning star is now dating 27-year-old masseuse David Putman, who she says is “so mature and sensible” despite their significant age gap.

Of Putman’s relationship with her son, the presenter previously told the Parenting Hell podcast: “When they met, he really liked him and thought he was lovely – and thank goodness for that! Normally, Aidan hates anyone I date.”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.