Former U.S. Women’s National Team defender Ali Krieger has confirmed her relationship with Scottish soccer player Jen Beattie following her divorce from Ashlyn Harris.

The 40-year-old former athlete shared the news, reposting Beattie’s Thanksgiving Instagram Story that read, “Thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving my love @alikrieger,” to which Krieger responded, “You have no idea...”

Beattie, 33, has had a distinguished career with Arsenal and the Scottish national team. She was previously linked to Love Island star Amber Gill; however, they split in November 2023 reportedly due to their heavy work schedules.

Krieger hinted at a new relationship during an appearance on the She Pivots podcast earlier this year, expressing gratitude for her new partner but choosing to keep their identity private. “I’m dating a wonderful person right now, who I really, really like,” she said. “I’m, you know, so grateful that we met.”

She emphasized the importance of taking time to heal after her divorce before entering a new relationship.

“It gave me time from when [Ashlyn] left to really focus on obviously soccer and finishing my career, but then healing my wounds and kind of licking my wounds so to speak,” the retired USWNT athlete added. “Now, eight, nine months down the road has now given me time to grieve, and to sort through all those feelings.”

open image in gallery Ali Krieger (left) and Jen Beattie on Instagram ( jbeattie91/Instagram )

In September 2023, Harris filed for divorce from Krieger with the Seminole County Clerk in Florida. The former USWNT players had been married for almost four years after tying the knot on December 28, 2019. They share two children: daughter Sloane, 2½, and son Ocean, 14 months.

In an interview with Self magazine, the retired soccer champion admitted to the outlet that she learned about Harris’s divorce filing while on the field. Krieger recalled, “I found out at training. I was on the field. And I came off the field, in the locker room, and I was obviously devastated.”

open image in gallery Ashlyn Harris (left) and Ali Krieger in 2019 ( Getty Images )

She told Self that she canceled a press conference and clothes fitting that day to process the news. Later that day her team tried to lift her spirits. “My entire team came over for a dance party the night the news broke,” Krieger shared. “All of them. At different times. Until two in the morning, we were there, just hanging out, dancing, putting music on YouTube.”

Around the same time, Sophia Bush announced her divorce from Grant Hughes. Reports soon emerged that Harris and Bush were romantically involved.

In an April 2024 interview with Glamour, Bush clarified that her divorce from Hughes after a 13-month marriage was not due to Harris, noting that it had felt wrong from the beginning. Bush also revealed that during this period, she found solace in a group of women, including Harris, who disclosed struggles in her own marriage.

“A lot of effort was made to be graceful with other people’s processing, their time and obligations, and their feelings. What felt like seconds after I started to see what was in front of me, the online rumour mill began to spit in the ugliest ways,” Bush told Glamour. “There were blatant lies. Violent threats. There were the accusations of being a home-wrecker.”