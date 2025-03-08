Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Armstrong has ruffled feathers after claiming he is “extremely poor” following Keir Starmer’s decision to apply VAT to private school fees.

The Pointless presenter, who is estimated to have a net worth in the millions descends from a landowning family, boasting Barons, industrialists and aristocrats in his lineage and among his family’s connections.

Armstrong has now said he is feeling the pinch after Starmer announced tax on private schools in an attempt to “drive up standards” for the majority who cannot afford surging fees in the independent sector.

“I’m feeling really, really angry about that, and extremely poor,” he said in an interview with The Telegraph. “In our case, private school is the only place available for our children to learn music.”

Armstrong hit out at the negative stigma surrounding private schools, adding: “Our 10-year-old has special educational needs. He couldn’t survive in the state system. We have chosen that, not because we’re evil, and not because we want to buy a head-start for our children, but we want them to have as good an education as we can get.

“There’s a real anger towards private schools from some quarters and I find that so antithetical to everything I believe about society.

Armstrong continued: “There was something really vituperative about [Starmer] bringing it in in the middle of the school year. I loathe tribal politics. I’m allergic to it from the Right and scared of it from the Left. It felt really unpleasant and nasty.”

Alexander Armstrong in the royal box of centre court on day five of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Friday July 7, 2023. ( PA )

However, the presenter has raised eyebrows with the claim he has been left “extremely poor” – especially as, according to The Telegraph, it was suggested the presenter could earn up to £20,000 per episode of Pointless.

The BBC show airs five days a week.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Armstrong for comment.

“I'm just a poor boy, from a poor family, spare me my life, from this school VAT,” said one person.

“Just 10p a day can help millionaire Alexander Armstrong send his kids to public school, while yours have to share 10 year old iPhone to do their homework,” scathed another. “Please, please give as much as you can to help lift him out of grinding poverty.”

Loyal fans were left disappointed writing: “I don't know Alexander Armstrong but have always liked his public persona and generally find Armstrong & Miller sketches extremely funny.

“I think it's a real shame when you discover that someone whose work you enjoy in that way turns out to be completely out of touch with reality”.

Others hit out at the presenter for “whining”, sarcastically adding: “I started a Go Fund Me after millionaire Alexander Armstrong claimed he was poor.”

Last year, Armstrong told The Independent: “People are forgiving of most backgrounds so long as you’re not entitled or tedious” about privilege.