5 new podcasts to listen to this week

1. ReLiving Single Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Entertainment

ReLiving Single is a rewatch podcast dedicated to Nineties US sitcom Living Single. Hosted by the show’s stars and real-life best friends Erika Alexander, who played Maxine Shaw, and Kim Coles, who starred as Synclaire James-Jones, they discuss the show and episodes, as well as conversations with previous co-stars.

In this episode, Alexander and Coles relive Season 1 Episode 11, titled The Naked Truth, and are joined by John Henton, who played Overton Wakefield Jones, and TC Carson, who starred as Kyle Barker.

In this episode, the two men have their first argument and as the four watch it back, it sparks conversations about how men communicate – in particular, how they argue with each other, in comparison to women, who they say “fight dirty, whereas guys just cut right to the chase”.

They also discuss how the two set a new positive standard for masculinity, in comparison to the social backdrop they were filming in during that time, and how they got cast in the show.

Speaking of how they have changed over the years, Henton and Carson said as they age, they don’t fall out with people or get mad anymore. They are just finished with the person.

On friendships with their female cast members, the four reminisce on how the male actors acted as bodyguards and looked out for their female friends as the show was filming and afterwards.

This was a refreshing listen about two men opening up, communicating with each other and building a culture of respect within the cast.

(By Sara Keenan)

2. How I Crushed It

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Business

How I Crushed It is the podcast that shines a light on talent within the black community, brought to listeners in collaboration with the Black British Business Awards.

As this year’s ceremony is fast approaching – it’s on October 17, 2025 – host Tunde and the BBB Awards are shedding light on past winners, celebrating their journeys, successes, and the powerful impact they have made on their industries and communities.

In the first episode of the Elevate series – also the theme for the awards ceremony – Tunde speaks to the director and founder of Upshot Entertainment and Dope Black Art, Sebastian Thiel, who directed ITV’s Riches, Netflix’s Supacell and BBC’s Dreaming Whilst Black, and also won the 2014 Arts and Media Rising Star Award.

They speak about his childhood in Zambia, his “very African” upbringing on a council estate in London, and why losing his American basketball scholarship – whilst he was at the airport – helped him pivot into TV and film.

Thiel also reflects on how he has taken advantage of opportunities, why he never stands still in networking environments, making the most of funding and grants, and what made him first pick up a camera.

How I Crushed It is a well-researched podcast that refreshingly conveys the heart and mind of entrepreneurs.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. Sport’s Greatest Underdogs

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Sports

On this week’s episode of Sport’s Greatest Underdogs, host James Threlfall sits down with Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards – the legendary English ski jumper who made history in 1988 as the first athlete to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping.

In this inspiring conversation, Edwards reflects on his modest beginnings, how his passion for skiing first took flight, the origins of his iconic nickname, and what drove him to transition from Alpine skiing to the daring world of ski jumping.

This episode gives listeners a fascinating glimpse into Edwards’ early life and how he found his way into the expensive sport and navigated all the challenges that came with it.

Known for his fearless attitude from a young age, Edwards describes himself as a natural daredevil – a mindset that helped him overcome countless obstacles and setbacks.

A true underdog, Edwards defied expectations of what a professional skier should look and train like, and in this insightful conversation he shares how rejection and closed doors fuelled his determination to prove doubters wrong.

If you’re passionate about sport and want to hear incredible stories of underestimated British athletes who forged their own paths, this podcast is for you.

(By Camilla Foster)

4. Stacked

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Arts

Are you looking for a podcast that explores the intersection of literature, pop culture and politics through passionate community voices at the forefront of the literary world? Then perhaps Stacked, hosted by Ziporah Banda, is for you.

Since Stacked won Acast’s Amplifier Programme in 2022, it has gone on to build a vibrant community of listeners who love to read books.

In each episode, Banda explores the stories and voices that often go unnoticed in traditional literary spaces; the books that shape culture, challenge our assumptions, and help us make sense of the world around us. And after taking a break in April 2024, the book podcast is back with a fourth season.

Bestselling romance author Bolu Babalola joins Banda for the second episode to discuss Jane Austen’s Pride And Prejudice, alongside class, social expectations and the book’s impact.

Babalola also discusses her new novel, Sweet Heat, which highlights her unique perspective as a leading voice in contemporary romance through a classic exploration of love.

The pair also discuss what kind of reader Babalola is – she describes herself as a “voracious” one who reads widely – why she loves funny women, the formulas used in romantic writing, and her thoughts on the enemies-to-lovers trope.

Stacked maintains its commitment to help listeners make sense of the world around them through books.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

5. The Wunmi Bello Show

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Life and culture

The biggest thing content creator, presenter, and host Wunmi Bello has learned in this season of her life is how long it can take to understand who you are and what you’re about.

But it’s through patience, experiences, growth and grace that Bello has arrived at a new visual direction for The Wunmi Bello Show.

In the latest episode, Bello is joined by fitness influencer and founder of The Girls Spot Gym, Natalee Barnett, who talks about being misunderstood, the vision and mission she has for her life – which is to change the lives of women – and how growing up with four brothers shaped her.

Bello asks Barnett to expand on how she came up with the idea for her women’s-only gym, the unglamorous sides of business, and the lack of female investors.

It was interesting to listen to how Bello thoughtfully navigates this conversation with Barnett and creates a safe space for her to explore her experiences with motherhood and community.

The Wunmi Bello Show lives up to its name. It’s truly the home of empowering, insightful, raw, real, and uplifting conversations.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)