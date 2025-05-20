5 eco renovations to do this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With summer coming into full swing and blue skies beckoning us outdoors, chances are chilling out in the sunshine is at the top of your to-do list.

However, when the time comes, warm comforts and reducing energy consumption will be a game-changer when winter kicks in – and it’s time to turn the heating on.

Here, Simon Bones, founder of home retrofit company, Genous, shares his top tips for households to make hay while the sun shines…

1. Install solar panels

The sun shines more in summer, but it’s still shining come winter…

With the energy price cap having increased by 6%, now is the perfect time to put solar panels on your property, suggests Bones, and benefit from free power.

“What you don’t use, you can sell back to your supplier, making the grid that bit greener,” highlights Bones.

“If you’re updating your roof, planning an extension or even converting your garage, renovations are the perfect time to upgrade your home to be more eco-efficient with solar.”

2. Install better heating controls

Making sure you only heat the parts of your property you need to, ensures you keep bills under control, underlines Bones.

“From making it easy to turn off the heating when you don’t need it, to introducing zoning, there are more smart technologies available than ever.”

And zonal heating can also improve your home’s energy performance certificate (EPC), he adds.

Plus, with many systems controlled from your phone (even when you’re not home), you can ensure the heating stays at a consistent temperature. As Bones points out, some will even let you know if the lights have been left on.

He continues: “By adding smart bulbs which your Alexa or in-home device can control, you can turn the lights off from anywhere there’s Wi-Fi – helping to save those vital pounds on your monthly bills.”

3. Give your loft a top-up and add cavity wall insulation

“Low levels (under about 10-15cm) of loft insulation make your top floor colder in the winter, but it also means heat builds up in the summer,” explains Bones.

Better insulation keeps summer heat out and winter heat in, meaning now is a great time to do it, he advises. “And if you have pre-1990s unfilled cavity walls, then filling the cavities will help make your home a more consistent temperature and reduce bills.”

Though you need to get it checked properly, highlights Bones. Depending on where you live, he says it’s always wise to consult an expert when it comes to insulation… to ensure you’re getting the right type for your property.

4. Put in a heat pump

“Heat pumps are much more efficient than fossil fuel boilers, but they take a bit of time to put in,” warns Bones. “And while your hot water will probably be off for only a day, the heating might be off for several.”

Consequently, putting a heat pump in when it’s not that cold outside makes a lot of sense, says Bones. “Moreover, if you don’t think your boiler will last another winter, planning ahead makes even more sense.”

As Bones points out: “There is also a £7,500 government subsidy for a heat pump in most cases, which is not means-tested, and can make it more affordable than you think.”

It also makes sense to think about underfloor heating at the same time as upgrading to a heat pump, advises Bones. “Underfloor heating uses cooler water than traditional boilers, and heat pumps can be up to 40% more efficient running at 35 degrees compared to 60.”

5. Upgrade to double or triple glazing

New glazing doesn’t actually change your heating bills as much as people think, underlines Bones. “But it does make your rooms a more consistent temperature, and can reduce cold spots and condensation.”

“As well as potentially boosting your home’s value, double-glazing – and even more, triple-glazing – can reduce the amount of the sun’s energy heating up your house,” suggests Bones.

He says it won’t make much difference in winter, but if you have rooms that overheat in the summer, it can help there too.

“Given the more extreme temperatures we’ve been having in the UK over the past few years, any way you can keep your home cool without the need for running an air-con unit or fans in each room, will help to keep your bills lower.”

In conclusion, while making eco-renovations may seem like an expensive task, Bones says the rewards you’ll receive for the years to come will outweigh the initial outlay, especially if you’re in your ‘forever home.’

“Working with an energy advisor will also allow you to see just what savings you can make, what’s worth it and what’s not,” advises Bones.

“And what added extras you can add at the same time, to make even bigger savings.”

For more info visit genous.com for a free home check tool and overview on where to start.