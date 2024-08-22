Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Alex Rodriguez has shared a throwback quote about moving on amid the news his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

The former MLB star, 49, took to his Instagram Story on August 20 to share the message, which had been posted by The Concept. The post went on to quote Rodriguez himself, as he discussed the importance of moving forward in life.

“You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction,” the quote on Rodriguez’s Instagram Story read.

Although he didn’t offer any further context about the post, he shared it shortly after TMZ first reported that Lopez had filed for divorce.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Rodriguez for comment.

open image in gallery Alex Rodriguez shares quote about moving on as ex Jennifer Lopez files for divorce ( @arod / Instagram )

The former New York Yankee player started dating Lopez in 2017, before they got engaged two years later. In 2021, Rodriguez and the singer issued a joint statement to Today, revealing they’ve called the engagement off.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” they said at the time. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

One year later, the Hustlers star announced her engagement to Affleck, who she was engaged to in the early 2000s. In April 2022, Rodriguez himself reacted to the news, after ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast co-host Michael Kay made a subtle reference to the engagement. “Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for,” Rodriguez responded during the interview.

Months later, the father of two sweetly sent his best wishes to his ex and her 16-year-old twins – Max and Emme – who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? “And I wish her and the children - who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful - I wish them the very best.”

On August 20, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in LA County Superior Court without an attorney present, listing April 26 as the couple’s official date of separation. TMZ reports that the pair do not have a prenuptial agreement in place, which means earnings from the past two years of marriage could be considered community property during the divorce proceedings.

The divorce filing comes after months of speculation about the pair’s marital woes, since Lopez had been spotted on several solo outings, such as press events for Atlas and the 2024 Met Gala in May. Fans also noted the couple had spent the Fourth of July and their wedding anniversary apart.

For her 55th birthday last month, Lopez also threw a huge Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons, which Affleck did not attend. On the same day, the Air director was seen on the opposite coast in Los Angeles – without his wedding ring.

The “On The Floor” singer later told her Instagram followers she had “shed some tears” over the past year of her life and thanked them for their support.

Amid the ongoing divorce speculation, the Gone Girl star purchased a $20m house in Los Angeles in July – just weeks after listing his 12-bedroom Beverly Hills home with Lopez for $68m.