Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have reacted to popular content creator Dan Mahboubian Rosen’s harsh criticism of their Hamptons, New York, property.

Last month, Rosen, known for critiquing celebrity homes, took aim at The Baldwins’ sprawling vacation getaway in a humorous social media video. In an exaggerated accent, used to mock Hilaria’s controversial Spanish accent, Rosen reviewed photos of the couple’s home published in The New York Times last August.

He poked fun at the interiors, color schemes, and decor in his Instagram video, which has attracted over 320,000 views.

While Hilaria, 41, commented a simple laughing emoji beneath the critical post, her husband appeared more offended, writing, “Why don’t you go away?”

Beginning with a beige-toned corner room, designated as the family’s puzzle room, Rosen asked, “How does someone with so much money like Alec Baldwin live in a place like this?”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin own a vacation home in the Hamptons ( Getty Images )

Pointing to a sleeping cat lounging on a couch, he quipped, “Look, even the cat is falling asleep, it is so bored with the home. It looks like they ran out of money doing set decoration for a Hallmark holiday film. There’s nothing here.”

Of the living room — which featured a large pop-art painting of Hilaria above the mantel and plush beige-colored couches and chairs surrounding a wooden coffee table — Rosen said, “Did they get a Groupon to Pottery Barn? Everything is boring.

“This is where Barbara Bush would come to play bridge,” he noted. “Why are the lights in jail? Free the lights.”

Rosen argued that the artwork of Hilaria was “the only thing remotely with personality in this whole home.”

Leveling up his criticism, Rosen moved on to their all-white bathroom.

“This is a mayonnaise bathroom,” he said. “Like, what was on the mood board? A set of veneers?”

Concluding with the backyard’s intricate wooden jungle gym, Rosen opined that it had “more personality than the whole home.”

“I would live in this jungle gym rather than the house,” he added. “The kids know it, that’s why they’re all here. Because this is the place to be.”

Alec first purchased the 11,000-square-foot Hamptons farmhouse in 1995 for $1.6 million, according to the Times. It has since undergone significant renovations. In 1996, he installed a giant pool in the backyard, and then, after marrying Hilaria in 2012, he added 1,400 square feet of space to the home’s interior.

Currently, the home, which was featured in their reality series, The Baldwins, earlier this year, includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a library, a basement movie theater-turned-playroom and a spacious open-concept living room area.

The couple, who share seven young children, initially listed the property in November 2022, with the plan being to divide their time between their West Village apartment and their 55-acre lot in Vermont. They even accepted an offer to sell the home in 2024, but eventually changed their minds.

“But we keep coming back here because the kids are very happy. They love it here. When I go up to the kids and go, ‘Want to sell the house?’, they go crazy,” Alec shared with the Times. “It’s a kid’s home that I never want to leave.”