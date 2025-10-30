Alba Baptista: All about Chris Evans’ wife as couple welcomes first baby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, are celebrating a new milestone in their lives: Becoming parents.

The couple welcomed their first child in Massachusetts over the weekend, according to a Tuesday report from TMZ.

The news comes two years after they tied the knot in a private September 2023 ceremony at a Cape Cod estate. Despite being kept under wraps, the star-studded guest list included John Krasinski, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

When Evans, 44, and Baptista, 28, were first romantically linked in 2022, they kept their relationship private. And even though Evans made the romance Instagram-official in January 2023, he and Baptista still keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. However, just like her husband, Baptista has a career in the entertainment industry, working as an actor in Hollywood. Before that, she grew up in Europe and worked in many Portuguese films.

Here’s everything we know about Baptista and her relationship with the Materialists star.

Baptista was born in Portugal

The 28-year-old was born July 10, 1997, to Brazilian engineer Luiz Baptista and Portuguese translator Elsa Baptista in Lisbon, Portugal. She attended a “really strict” German school that “gave us a lot of discipline”, she told W magazine during a 2022 interview.

”You had to be spotless with your languages,” she said of the school, “very, very on point.”

She also shared that she’s fluent in five languages, including English, Portuguese, French, German, and Spanish.

She is an actor

Baptista knew she wanted to be an actor at the age of 15. At the time, she was asked to audition for a short film called Miami before being cast as the lead.

She told industry outlet Fade To Her that during the casting, director [Simão Cayatte] “simply asked me existentialist questions” because he wanted to “understand how [her] mind worked and processed philosophical information.”

Baptista then began working in the Portuguese film and TV industry, earning roles in telenovelas such as A Impostora and shows like Jardins Proibidos and A Criação.

In 2020, she was cast in Netflix’s American TV drama Warrior Nun, which ran for two seasons. In the show, she played the lead sister whose life is turned upside-down after she wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable superpowers.

She also made her American feature film debut with a role in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, which came out in 2022. Since then, she’s starred in many major films, including the thriller Borderline, which was released in March.

Baptista was romantically linked to Evans in 2022

​​In November 2022, Evans and Baptista were first rumored to be dating after they were spotted walking together in New York City. At the time, reports emerged that they had been dating for “over a year” and that their relationship was “serious.”

The Ghosted star made his relationship Instagram official when he shared videos of his then-girlfriend on his Instagram Story in January 2023. He later shared a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to Baptista, which included snaps of them hiking together and a clip of Alba playing a Nintendo video game.

She and Evans got married in September 2023

Evans and Baptista tied the knot in front of friends and family at a private Massachusetts residence in September 2023. The wedding was attended by Hollywood actors such as Robert Downey Jr., John Krasinski, and his wife Emily Blunt. A source told Page Six at the time that the wedding was “locked down tight,” as guests were made to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Evans made a rare comment about the nuptials a month later. During his panel at Comic Con, he told the audience he “got married,” as he sported a gold wedding band on his hand, and revealed he actually had two weddings.

“It was really, really great. We kind of had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese,” the Captain America star said.

Evans and Baptista didn’t make their red carpet debut until March 2024

Months after they got married, Evans and Baptista made their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

In March 2024, they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Evans posted in a classic red suit and black tie. Meanwhile, Baptista wore a black and white strapless gown and a diamond statement necklace.

The couple welcomed their first child in October 2025

Evans and Baptista welcomed their first baby together October 24 in Massachusetts, according to TMZ.

People later revealed that the couple had a baby girl named Alma Grace Baptista Evans.

“They’re enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby,” a source told the publication.

The news came after fans speculated that Evans and Baptista were going to be parents. In June, Baptista’s dad, Luiz, responded to a fan account on Instagram that shared a Father’s Day tribute to him and Evans’ dad, G. Robert Evans III.

“Many thanks dear Chris,” Luiz wrote. “Your turn is coming!”

Evans has also previously spoken about expanding his family day. During an interview with Access Hollywood in November 2024, he was asked if he’d like to become a girl dad like his Red One co-star, Dwayne Johnson, is.

“I hope so,” he responded. “Yeah, absolutely. The title of dad is an exciting one.”