Alana Hadid, whose brother dated Nicola Peltz, weighs in on Brooklyn Beckham drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alana Hadid shared a disparaging comment about Nicola Peltz Beckham, who previously dated her brother Anwar, in light of her husband, Brooklyn Beckham’s, astonishing online attack on his parents this week.

It comes after Brooklyn, 26, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram to confirm that he’s not in contact with his parents, soccer icon David and former Spice Girl Victoria, after months of speculation about a family feud.

He accused his parents of planting stories about him in the press, pressuring him to adhere to a “performative” family front, and “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife Nicola, 31, since their marriage in 2022.

On Instagram, Alana — who is the half-sister of models Bella and Gigi Hadid — reacted to a post from pop culture account Saint Hoax, which featured a selection of memes and viral posts about the feud.

“Ending an eight-paragraph rant about his family’s dirty laundry with ‘all we want is privacy’ is all I need to know,” one comment read.

Alana, 40, responded to the remark writing: “Right and that girl doesn’t want privacy, she’s been trying to be famous for a decade.”

open image in gallery Alana Hadid says Nicola Peltz Beckham has been ‘trying to be famous for a decade’ ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Nicola Peltz and Anwar Hadid dated for two years ( Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe )

Alana’s brother, Anwar, 26, dated Peltz from 2016 to 2018. The Independent has contacted Peltz’s representatives for comment.

Brookly finally broke his silence on the long-standing family feud Monday, when he announced that he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade,” he wrote on his Instagram Story about his parents.

He also made multiple accusations about how his parents treated him and Nicola before and during their 2022 wedding. He alleged that Victoria had “cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

He also confirmed previous reports that his mother “hijacked” the first dance at the wedding, writing: “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.”

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everybody. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

open image in gallery Brooklyn Beckham has no wish to reconcile with his parents ( Instagram )

Multiple celebrities have responded to the Beckham family drama, including DJ Fat Tony, who attended Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding. Speaking on This Morning Friday, he agreed with Brooklyn’s claim that Victoria’s behavior was “inappropriate,” solely due to “the timing.”

He recalled: “Brooklyn went on to the stage, and the next minute everyone’s expecting Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc [Anthony] asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage — and then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.’

“Brooklyn is literally, like, devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.”

The musician claimed that Anthony told Brooklyn to put his hands on his mother’s hips, and that the “whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”

David and Victoria have not yet responded to their eldest son’s statement.