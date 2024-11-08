Al Murray has Pub Landlord costume stolen in car break-in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Comedian Al Murray has had his iconic Pub Landlord costume stolen.

The 56-year-old rose to fame for his satirical alter-ego, which he has previously described as a “know-all, know-nothing blowhard who knows the answer to every question even though he hasn’t been asked any of them”.

First debuting the character at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1994, Murray went on to make his first television appearance on Harry Hill in 1997. A theatre show based on the Pub Landlord won an Olivier Award in 2002.

He continued as the Landlord, hosting a number of television shows as the politically incorrect persona, and has ghostwritten four books in his name.

Murray is currently on tour across the UK and Ireland for his stand-up show “The Pub Landlord: Guv Island”, with dates spanning from November this year, all the way to May 2025.

On Friday morning (8 November), the comedian shared a picture of the boot of his car with the rear windscreen smashed in.

“Congratulations to the thief who will soon be dressing up as the Pub Landlord,” he captioned the picture on X/Twitter, while tagging the Met Police.

The Pub Landlord outfit features a burgundy blazer, along with a blue striped tie, white shirt, and various gold signet rings and gold chain bracelet.

As fans expressed concern, Murray was able to reassure them.

Murray’s iconic costume has been stolen ( PA )

“Do you have spares?” asked one person alongside a gif of Batman taking a mask and boots from a row of the same costumes.

“Many, many, many, spares,” replied the comic.

A Tesco bag could be seen through the smashed window, which the thieves had left in the boot of the Mercedes car.

He updated followers as he wrote: “In fact they’ve taken the shirts so we are looking at a whole gang of Landlord scrotes.”

“Shouldn’t the Pub Landlord be driving a Rover?” asked former Top Gear host James May, as several comments about the star’s choice of German vehicle came in.

Congratulations to the thief who will soon be dressing up as the Pub Landlord. @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/EEgJc5rHi0 — Al Murray - DKMS.ORG.UK 🇺🇦 (@almurray) November 8, 2024

“James, you think I drive myself? He has a cut and shut Jag/Daimler hybrid up on a bricks in a lock up he’s forgotten the location of,” Murray quipped back.

Others said, “24 Plate... someone’s doing well.”

“It’s a hire car, Jim,” Murray responded.

Another joked, “Have you checked Wetherspoons?”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Al Murray, and the Metropolitan Police for comment.

The comedian, who is an Oxford history graduate, also presented Why Do the Brits Win Every War? alongside star guests including First Dates host Fred Sirieix. The show, which first aired in 2021, investigates whether Britain’s much-vaunted wartime record is as stunning as we’d like to think it is.