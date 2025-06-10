Woman hilariously confuses AI scam call and films it for all the world to see
A woman on TikTok took an AI scam call off the rails in a hilarious video.
The woman, who goes by moniker ‘Candy Cain’ on the social media site, received a call from a female voice who identified herself as “Nicole” contacting her “regarding debt solutions and financial relief.”
“Is Nicole spelled with an H?” Cain asked to a long pause from Nicole.
“No worries at all. That’s what I’m here for: to chat and help out if you have any questions,” Nicole responded, avoiding Cain’s question.
Cain then asked Nicole a “personal question” about the AI’s date of birth.
“I don't have a birthday like a real person,” Nicole responded to a giddy Cain and her daughter, who recorded the interaction. She then shared it online and it has already received more than 280,000 likes on the platform.
Cain confronted the robot, who previously stated that she was a real person, although that admission is not captured in the TikTok. Nicole could not answer questions from Cain’s daughter about what company she represented. Instead, the AI repeatedly told Cain she could answer any questions.
“Nicole, can I ask you to do me a favor?” Cain asked, preparing to turn the call into chaos.
“It’s my birthday. Can you sing Happy Birthday to me?” she asked with a chuckle.
Nicole obliged, but not through song.
“Happy birthday to you. I hope you have a fantastic day filled with joy and celebration,” Nicole said to Cain.
A playfully disappointed Cain then asked Nicole one more time to sing the song.
“I’m sorry. I can't sing it like in a tune, but I'm wishing you the happiest birthday. I hope it's amazing,” Nicole replied.
Without skipping a beat, Cain came up with another fictional scenario.
“Nicole, my boyfriend and I just broke up, and I'm feeling very sad,” she told the AI.
“I'm really sorry to hear that,” Nicole replied.
“I think I'm going to eat all of the ice cream in my freezer. What flavor do you think I should start with?” Cain asked as she sipped a beverage, only to nearly choke on it upon Nicole’s response.
“I’d start with something classic, like chocolate or vanilla, something comforting,” the robot advised. “Remember, it's OK to treat yourself, especially when you're feeling down. Take care of yourself.”
Cain and her daughter could no longer hold in their laughter, so the woman ended the conversation by telling Nicole that she’s tired and needs to go to sleep.
“Thank you, and I hope you have a restful sleep,” Nicole said.
Covering her mouth with laughter, Cain said to her daughter, “That was my favorite thing in the world.”
The Independent has contacted Cain for comment.
