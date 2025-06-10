Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman hilariously confused an AI scam call and put it on TikTok for the world to laugh along with her.

The woman, who goes by moniker ‘Candy Cain’ on the social media site, received a call from a female voice who identified herself as “Nicole” contacting her “regarding debt solutions and financial relief.”

“Is Nicole spelled with an H?” Cain asked to a long pause from Nicole.

“No worries at all. That’s what I’m here for: to chat and help out if you have any questions,” Nicole responded, avoiding Cain’s question.

Cain then asked Nicole a “personal question” about the AI’s date of birth.

open image in gallery The woman, known as Candy Cain on TikTok, asked an AI scam caller to sing Happy Birthday and for ice cream flavor recommendations. ( TikTok/@momthevillain )

“I don't have a birthday like a real person,” Nicole responded to a giddy Cain and her daughter, who recorded the interaction. She then shared it online and it has already received more than 280,000 likes on the platform.

Cain confronted the robot, who previously stated that she was a real person, although that admission is not captured in the TikTok. Nicole could not answer questions from Cain’s daughter about what company she represented. Instead, the AI repeatedly told Cain she could answer any questions.

“Nicole, can I ask you to do me a favor?” Cain asked, preparing to turn the call into chaos.

“It’s my birthday. Can you sing Happy Birthday to me?” she asked with a chuckle.

Nicole obliged, but not through song.

“Happy birthday to you. I hope you have a fantastic day filled with joy and celebration,” Nicole said to Cain.

A playfully disappointed Cain then asked Nicole one more time to sing the song.

“I’m sorry. I can't sing it like in a tune, but I'm wishing you the happiest birthday. I hope it's amazing,” Nicole replied.

open image in gallery Cain and her daughter couldn't contain their laughter towards the end of the AI scam call. ( TikTok/@momthevillain )

Without skipping a beat, Cain came up with another fictional scenario.

“Nicole, my boyfriend and I just broke up, and I'm feeling very sad,” she told the AI.

“I'm really sorry to hear that,” Nicole replied.

“I think I'm going to eat all of the ice cream in my freezer. What flavor do you think I should start with?” Cain asked as she sipped a beverage, only to nearly choke on it upon Nicole’s response.

“I’d start with something classic, like chocolate or vanilla, something comforting,” the robot advised. “Remember, it's OK to treat yourself, especially when you're feeling down. Take care of yourself.”

Cain and her daughter could no longer hold in their laughter, so the woman ended the conversation by telling Nicole that she’s tired and needs to go to sleep.

“Thank you, and I hope you have a restful sleep,” Nicole said.

Covering her mouth with laughter, Cain said to her daughter, “That was my favorite thing in the world.”

The Independent has contacted Cain for comment.