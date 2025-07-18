Would you date an AI version of your pet? Shocking number of animal owners would

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Man’s best girlfriend?

A viral TikTok trend shows pet owners using AI to create human versions of their furry friends, which a shocking number of people say they would date.

A recent MetLife Pet Insurance survey into the habits of 1,000 US pet owners revealed that 31 percent of those familiar with the trend would date their AI result.

The eyebrow-raising fad started with people asking ChatGPT's AI image generator, which became free for users in April, to visualize their pets as humans. The poll found that 36 percent of respondents are aware of the TikTok trend, and 14 percent have tried it.

GenX and baby boomers were the most open to the idea of dating their pet’s human version, the poll found.

open image in gallery A MetLife Pet Insurance survey found that 31 percent of US pet owners would date the AI human version of their pet, a trend fueled by ChatGPT’s free image generator. ( Getty Images )

Gen X/baby boomer cat owners were the most likely to date their pet’s human form than dog owners (45 percent to 29 percent), while millennials showed the opposite pattern. However, 39 percent of all pet owners admitted their pet would be a “walking red flag” if human.

A large majority, 88 percent, think they’d get along with their pet if it were human, according to the survey.

Back in the real world, many pet owners form deep emotional bonds with their animals, as 38 percent say they rely on their pet more than any human relationship, with Gen Z feeling this most strongly at 43 percent.

Most people express love frequently (57 percent say “I love you” to their pet multiple times a day), and 77 percent believe their pet provides better emotional support than a past partner.

open image in gallery Most pet owners say “I love you” to their pet daily, and 77 percent feel their pet offers better emotional support than a past partner, per the poll. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Four in five (81 percent) of respondents said they refuse to date someone who doesn’t like their pet, and a striking 87 percent would be willing to give up their dream apartment if it weren’t pet-friendly.

Over three in five (66 percent) pet owners put their pet’s needs, such as vet visits and daily comfort, above their own wants.