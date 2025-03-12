How the blood worm moon will affect these 4 star signs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Astronomy enthusiasts might be lucky enough to catch a rare lunar eclipse this week, as the moon is set to illuminate the sky with a stunning red hue.

This month’s full moon, known as the worm moon, is due to pass into earth’s shadow on the night of March 13 and the early morning of March 14, depending on where you are in the world. Unlike a solar eclipse, which is only visible within a small area spanning a few hundred miles, the blood worm moon is predicted to be visible across the entire Western Hemisphere, including all of North and South America, as well as the far western regions of Africa and Europe.

We caught up with London-based astrologer Julian Venables, who shared insights on the best time to look out for this extraordinary celestial event.

He also uncovered the cosmic significance of the upcoming event for four specific star signs, so read on to find out what’s in store for you…

What is a worm moon?

“The worm moon is the last full moon of the winter season, before the beginning of spring (at the vernal equinox, March 20/21 every year),” explains Venables. “It is so named because in the regular cycle of the agricultural year (upon which astrology is based) the ground starts to soften after the hard and cold frosts of winter, and worms can be seen to appear in the cool and moist loam.

“Thus, this moon is so named so the farmer readies themselves for the spring season.”

When do lunar eclipses occur?

“Eclipses occur in pairs, two weeks apart (a full moon followed by a new moon, or vice versa), and every six months, like clockwork,” says Venables. “Eclipses are timed by two mathematical points called the moon’s nodes, which have a constantly moving position on the ecliptic (the 360-degree imagined circle around which the sun moves in a year).

“Whenever the sun and the moon catch up with the nodes and meet them (every six months), an eclipse occurs.”

When is best time to see the blood worm moon?

“Early risers, from 6am on Friday, March 14, will see the full moon turn red as it sets in the western horizon,” says Venables. “This phenomenon will only last 20 minutes, as the moon sets in the west, and the sun rises in the east.

“So, set your alarm clocks, and plan a place to clearly see the western horizon.”

Here are the 4 main star signs which will be most affected by this cosmic event…

Virgo

The full moon eclipse is an ideal time for Virgos to declutter both their home and their relationships, says Venables.

“Clean up! Tidy up! Notice all the things that need changing, particularly in your relationships and partnerships with others,” says the astrologer. “What can you let go of now that has passed its expiry date? Something older, yet paradoxically fresher, is on its way.”

Pisces

Pisceans may feel overwhelmed during this cosmic event, but it’s important to stay persistent and to continue chasing your goals.

“If a loved one or a significant other is kicking up a stink, is it your fault?” queries Venables. “Or is it just the circumstances where you feel buffered by the waves of adaption and variable change?

“It’s so exhausting most of the time, but still you must labour onwards, to fulfil your mission.”

Aries

The astrologer predicts that Aries may experience chaos and high demands at work during this time, but highlights that it’s important to stay calm and composed.

“If work and routines are going a bit haywire, do you know how to keep them under control for a bit longer?” says Venables. “Employers or employees might be acting up a bit, wanting change, but ultimately you are the boss, at least of your show, anyways.”

Libra

The astrologer suggests that Librans may face unexpected chaos, but assures that your past experiences will help you handle it.

“Unknown chaos? Now there’s a good one for you to work out how to balance while keeping things fair,” says Venables. “Whatever happens behind the scenes, you’ll be able to manage [it].

“Ultimately, think back to old patterns that have helped you in the past.”