Good Morning Britain’s Adil Ray says he received ’horrendous’ racist abuse following anti-migrant frenzy
Presenter has been told to ‘watch myself on the streets’
Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray has opened up about the ominous threats he has received following a rise in hate crimes against Muslims.
Ray, 51, is a Muslim and said that the recent scrutiny about asylum seekers and migrants had led to him receiving threatening messages on social media.
“I've experienced it, I've had people DM me on Instagram, talk about remigration,” he said on GMB on Friday (5 September).
“I've had threats to watch myself on the streets.”
He added that the attacks had extended to politicians and members of the public, saying: “Senior politicians have had violent threats. Muslim politicians have had violent threats against them.”
Reflecting on the concerns of Muslims, he revealed he had been personally informed about the fears Muslims have been experiencing across the UK, as mosques have been vandalised and individuals have been accosted in the streets.
“A woman messaged me yesterday and said in her town she received racial abuse as a Muslim woman and was scared to go out,” he explained. “People who work here, and several friends of theirs who are Muslim, don't want to go to the mosque anymore.”
He described the situation as “horrendous”.
“Mosques, we know, have been attacked,” he continued.
Last week, South Essex Islamic Centre saw the St George’s cross graffitied across its building, while Wirral Deen Centre in Birkenhead reported a Union Jack posted outside its gates, and an air rifle shooting through its window.
“The thing that strikes me about this is no one seems to be talking about it,” said Ray.
“These are anti-Muslim hate crimes. There doesn't seem to be any politician that's standing up and reassuring millions of Muslims in this country that the country is behind them. It's been going on for weeks now and that's deeply concerning."
He added: “We're seeing a rise in anti-Muslim hate crime.”
In February this year, Ray praised the Ramadan Lights project for promoting inclusivity. The initiative saw lights decorating parts of central London, in celebration of the month of fasting for Muslims.
“Anything that can bring us all together is a fantastic thing,” he told The Independent. “A lot of people are feeling that we desperately need to get back in touch with our humanity again. Events like Ramadan, like lots of other religious festivals, can really do that and I think they feel very special.”
He added: “I love looking around here. We are in Central London and it's just every colour, every age, and that’s what it should be about, inclusivity.”
