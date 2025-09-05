Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray has opened up about the ominous threats he has received following a rise in hate crimes against Muslims.

Ray, 51, is a Muslim and said that the recent scrutiny about asylum seekers and migrants had led to him receiving threatening messages on social media.

“I've experienced it, I've had people DM me on Instagram, talk about remigration,” he said on GMB on Friday (5 September).

“I've had threats to watch myself on the streets.”

He added that the attacks had extended to politicians and members of the public, saying: “Senior politicians have had violent threats. Muslim politicians have had violent threats against them.”

Reflecting on the concerns of Muslims, he revealed he had been personally informed about the fears Muslims have been experiencing across the UK, as mosques have been vandalised and individuals have been accosted in the streets.

“A woman messaged me yesterday and said in her town she received racial abuse as a Muslim woman and was scared to go out,” he explained. “People who work here, and several friends of theirs who are Muslim, don't want to go to the mosque anymore.”

open image in gallery Adil Ray said that he has been told to watch himself on the streets ( ITV/Good Morning Britain )

He described the situation as “horrendous”.

“Mosques, we know, have been attacked,” he continued.

Last week, South Essex Islamic Centre saw the St George’s cross graffitied across its building, while Wirral Deen Centre in Birkenhead reported a Union Jack posted outside its gates, and an air rifle shooting through its window.

“The thing that strikes me about this is no one seems to be talking about it,” said Ray.

“These are anti-Muslim hate crimes. There doesn't seem to be any politician that's standing up and reassuring millions of Muslims in this country that the country is behind them. It's been going on for weeks now and that's deeply concerning."

He added: “We're seeing a rise in anti-Muslim hate crime.”

open image in gallery Adil Ray called the situatuin ‘horrendous’ and asked why politicians haven’t reassured the Muslim community ( Getty Images )

In February this year, Ray praised the Ramadan Lights project for promoting inclusivity. The initiative saw lights decorating parts of central London, in celebration of the month of fasting for Muslims.

“Anything that can bring us all together is a fantastic thing,” he told The Independent. “A lot of people are feeling that we desperately need to get back in touch with our humanity again. Events like Ramadan, like lots of other religious festivals, can really do that and I think they feel very special.”

He added: “I love looking around here. We are in Central London and it's just every colour, every age, and that’s what it should be about, inclusivity.”