Coachella influencer faces backlash for showing off $1,000 spend on dinner

An influencer is facing criticism after detailing her $1,000 dinner at Coachella.

Adelaine Morin posted the video on Tuesday, which began with her walking through the desert past camping tents until she reached the line for famed restaurant Nobu.

She explained that eating there is “reservation-only,” before discovering her reservation was booked for the music festival’s second weekend instead of the first one. However, the situation ended up being “worked out on the backend.”

Morin then shared a screenshot of her receipt, explaining that Nobu provides an Omakase style menu which costs $350 per person, and the restaurant automatically charges customers 22 percent for gratuity.

“Also, if you show up late, they’ll give you a Bento Box to go, and you can’t even eat it here,” she added.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience because you can have a Michelin Star dinner, and just across from you is the Quasar stage, where so many artists play,” her voice-over in the TikTok said as she showed off the various types of sushi she was given. “If you timed your reservation right, you can literally be eating Nobu and while Tiësto is playing.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, her video received over one million views, with many people turning to the comments section to point out how out-of-touch they felt Morin was being, considering the high price of just Coachella tickets alone.

“Would I ever? Girl I can barely afford rent..” one comment read, while another commenter agreed, writing, “Girl none of us can even afford groceries let alone coachella let alone NOBU AT COACHELLA.”

‘None of us can even afford groceries let alone coachella,’ one person commented on the influencer's TikTok ( TikTok/@adelainemorin )

“Definitely not worth it…in this economy mhm no,” a third person wrote.

The influencer occasionally responded to some comments, telling her viewers that Omakase is normally between $250 and $350.

“God forbid a girl catches a vibe at a sushi restaurant and vlogs it,” Morin responded to another commenter.

Tickets for Coachella this year started at $649 for the first weekend but were slightly lower for the second at $599. Those General Admission passes grant attendees access to the festival grounds for all three days. These prices don’t include the cost of camping, transportation to the festival grounds, or food.

VIP tickets, meanwhile, cost upwards of $1,199.

Luckily, those who couldn’t afford the sky-high prices — or didn’t want to dole out the cash — don’t have to miss out on the action.

The music festival has offered a free live stream this year, for which many fans have expressed their gratitude.

Music lovers who opted to spare their wallets and stay home were treated to performances by headliner Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion on Sunday night because of the free Coachella live-stream on YouTube.