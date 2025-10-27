Addison Rae’s controversial dad marries girlfriend two weeks after they met

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, has wasted no time tying the knot with his new girlfriend.

According to a recent TMZ report, Lopez married Kaitlyn Nicole Robins at the Little Chapel of Hearts in Las Vegas Saturday, about two weeks after first meeting her at a bar in Louisiana.

He explained to the publication that he did not tell anyone about his rush into marriage, and said there were no guests at the ceremony. “I just followed my heart, and I've never been happier. I love this woman!” Lopez said.

Since the pair met weeks ago, Lopez said they had been inseparable, with him even calling her “my future wife” while staring at her one night. Quickly after the comment, he proposed to her without an engagement ring, and they were married 12 hours later.

Lopez, 49, married “Diet Pepsi” singer Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, first in 2004 and then again in 2017 after rekindling their romance. The couple also share sons Enzo, 17, and Lucas, 12, and Lopez has a fourth child, daughter Macye, from a previous relationship.

Lopez (left) married his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Nicole Robins, at the Little Chapel of Hearts in Las Vegas Saturday ( Getty Images )

Lopez and Easterling’s second divorce took place in 2022 after a 25-year-old woman named Renée Ash accused Lopez of “misleading her” into an affair and lying about his marriage.

Rae did not directly address her father’s actions or rumored infidelity, but she did post on X about struggling to be active on social media around the same time Lopez was making headlines.

“I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express,” her 2022 post read. “My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me. I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it.”

Easterling also posted about the accusations of her now ex-husband sharing a message on her Instagram Stories at the time.

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved,” she wrote. “I will be okay. My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them.”

Following her and Lopez’s second divorce, Easterling was spotted on the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet kissing rapper Yung Gravy.

Lopez seemed to respond to the moment as he posted on his Instagram Story that he was “unbothered.”

“Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!”