Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have revealed the rule they’ve inflicted on their children to improve their behaviour.

The model and footballer met in 2005, when Crouch was playing for Liverpool in Clancy’s hometown. They married in 2011 and have four children together: Sophia, 13, Liberty, nine, Johnny, six, and Jack, five.

Clancy, 39, and Crouch, 44 started hosting their own popular podcast together called The Therapy Crouch, where they help listeners with their relationship troubles.

In the latest episode, Crouch said since Christmas they’ve implemented an iPad and phone ban in their household, which has led to a more positive atmosphere.

“We said to them iPads and phones are gone and I feel we’ve stuck to that,” he said. “We made a conscious effort amongst ourselves to cut them out and they’ve properly cut them out,” the footballer added.

Other rules Clancy and Crouch have put in place for 2025 include focusing on homework and spending time as a whole family before having time as a couple after the children go to bed.

Back in 2023, Clancy revealed on the podcast the three emojis her husband sends her when he wants to have sex.

“If the kids go to school and he hears me like, put the key in the door I’m in and no one’s in the house, I just get a beaver and an aubergine emoji text,” she said.

Clancy added that the last emoji was too obscene to discuss on air: “I’m not even gonna say the last one but you can imagine what it is.”

Though, she did hint at what the third emoji could be, adding: “It’s got a bit of hydration in there.”

open image in gallery Clancy and Crouch on their wedding day in 2011 ( PA )

Clancy added: “How vile is that? Am I supposed to go, ‘Oh yeah, now I’m bang up for it.’”

Crouch laughed at her point but still defended his emoji choices, telling her: “The beaver emoji is the best emoji out of the lot. It’s incredible.”

His wife asked: “Do you think you’re gonna get lucky with those messages?” to which he replied: “I’m just letting you know, I’m putting my cards on the table.”