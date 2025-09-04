A Very British Summer: Don’t miss these 10 charming cultural events

Grand opera in manicured gardens, puppet parades and folk-dancing on the coast… the British summer plays host to a uniquely eclectic cultural season. With its distinctive mix of tradition and reinvention, formality and whimsy, the warmer months offer countless ways to engage with the arts across the UK. And if you ask us, the best way to build excitement on the road to any of these charming events is the proper British way: with a packet of Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums or Jelly Babies passed around the car. It’s the sweet equivalent of tuning in to Radio 4 and donning your Harris Tweed suit; the official sign that a Very British Day Out is underway.

Here are 10 standout events that capture the spirit of a very British summer – creative, charming, and never quite what you expect.

Glyndebourne, East Sussex

open image in gallery AMJ1N7 Glyndebourne Festival Opera, East Sussex, England UK ( Alamy Stock Photo )

For the absolute idealised version of a dream English summer’s day, nothing compares to picnicking in the Glyndebourne gardens during its world class opera festival which runs until the end of August. This year, performances include Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro and Verdi’s Falstaff.

Gladfest, Flintshire

This lovely intimate little literary festival takes place every year in Britain’s only Prime Ministerial library, founded by William Gladstone in the 1880s in the Welsh village of Hawarden. This year’s festival, which runs 5-6 September, has a line-up of speakers that includes Dan Richards, Uju Asika and Natasha Pulley talking about Greek god Dionysus.

Folkestone Triennial, Folkestone

Every three years the art world descends on the south Kent coast for the Folkestone Triennial, which sees the town transformed into an open-air gallery with works in unusual places, talks and workshops. Artists for the 2025 Triennial include Monster Chetwynd and Prabhakar Pachpute.

Theatre in Regents Park, London

open image in gallery ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Few things capture the loveliness of London summer better than the open air theatre in the capital’s prettiest park. For summer 2025 they’re running two shows – Broadway favourite Brigadoon in the evening, and a musical version of Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile during the day.

Punch and Judy Festival, London

Since 1976, Punch & Judy puppeteers from all over the world have gathered on the second Sunday in May to celebrate the famously fractious couple. near the spot where Samuel Pepys first spotted Mr Punch in 1662. Before the performances, a brass band leads a grand procession around the neighbourhood and as well as puppet shows there is folk music and maypole dancing.

The Hepworth Wakefield, West Yorkshire

The David Chipperfield-designed Hepworth Wakefield gallery sits on the River Calder in Barbera Hepworth’s hometown of Wakefield and since it opened in 2011 it has firmly established itself as one of the top galleries in the country. Throughout the summer it’s running a major retrospective of British artist Helen Chadwick’s work.

Sidmouth Folk Festival, Devon

open image in gallery ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Every August the nation’s folk music enthusiasts all congregate in Sidmouth on the Devon coast for a week of traditional dancing and song. As well as Morris Dancing competitions and ceilidhs, there are performances from luminaries of the folk scene including Richard Thompson and Sharon Shannon.

End of the Road Festival, Wiltshire

From Glastonbury to Green Man, the UK is the world’s undisputed king of music festivals and nothing sums up a British summer like pitching a tent and wallowing about in mud for three days. Of the country’s many brilliant indie festivals, End Of The Road Festival in Wiltshire is one of the loveliest. This year’s headliners include Father John Misty and Self Esteem.

Royal Academy Summer Exhibition, London

open image in gallery ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Held every year without interruption since 1769, the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition is a beloved staple of the British art calendar. Featuring 1,700 pieces by famous artists and members of the public, this year’s show includes new paintings by Tracey Emin.

Edinburgh Film Festival, Edinburgh

To a large extent, in the public imagination at least, the Edinburgh fringe has ended up eclipsing the main festival that it was once peripheral to. But the main festival remains a major part of the UK’s cultural calendar, not least its film festival which runs 14-20 August and includes appearances from the likes of Ken Loach and Andrea Arnold.

Now you’re in the know, don’t forget to set the juice loose with Maynards Bassetts – grab a bag today!