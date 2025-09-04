7 enduring icons of British culture – and why we still love them

Red phone boxes in the wild, seaside postcards pinned to kitchen corkboards, the unmistakable rustle of the Wine Gums packet as the car journey begins… There are certain objects, concepts and sounds that simply and beautifully embody all things “properly” British.

These cultural touchstones may not be the newest or flashiest additions to our national identity – it’s hard to imagine getting much sweet nostalgic joy out of an Oyster Card, for instance – but nevertheless, they endure. More than just objects or trends, they hold an almost talismanic power in the national and international imagination, and have become emblems of who we are: peculiar, proud, and fond of a quiet moment of collective absurdity.

Here are seven such icons, still beloved in 2025 – and not just because they’re perfect for your Instagram grid (although, as the scores of influencers queuing up for selfies with the red telephone boxes of Westminster will attest, they absolutely are).

1. The Red Phone Box

Still standing against all odds, like tiny crimson monuments to a bygone era, these once vital public utilities are now mostly props for tourists. Designed as part of a 1924 competition by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, the architect responsible for famous sites like Liverpool Cathedral and Battersea Power Station, the classic K2 model became a splash of cheery orderliness on an otherwise grey metropolitan street corner.

open image in gallery The traditional red phone box is now enjoying Instagram fame with influencers ( Getty )

Whether you’re a child of the 80s who remembers using one in earnest, or a teenager who’s only ever opened one to pose with a sausage roll, the affection today remains strong. Some have been repurposed into miniature libraries, others into defibrillator stations, but no matter the contents, the beautiful red beacons remain etched into the national psyche.

2. The Village Fête

No algorithm, app, or AI-generated bingo caller can replicate the singular joy of a proper British village fête. These gatherings are time capsules of community spirit: bunting flapping in the wind, awkward dads in wheelbarrow races, and pensioners locked in mortal scone-baking combat. Where else could you go home with a jar of lemon curd, a splinter from the coconut shy and a renewed sense of civic pride? The fête endures because it’s about togetherness, the noble art of drizzle-battling, and the unspoken understanding that the vicar will win the raffle, and we’re all absolutely fine with that.

3. The Seaside Postcard

Artist Donald McGill, the Sultan of the seaside postcard, would be baffled by the fast-paced, blink-and-you-miss-it feeds of modern social media. While those platforms churn out instantly forgettable content by the gigabyte, there’s something eternally delightful about a cartoon of a sunburnt man in Union Jack trunks and the phrase: “Wish you were beer.”

open image in gallery Wish you were here! The seaside postcard is the ultimate provider of slow joy ( Getty )

Cheeky, cheerful and gloriously unbothered by modern taste, the seaside postcard isn’t just a souvenir – it’s a telegram from the beating heart of mischief-loving Britain. Even better, you can still send one from actual seaside towns, where they sit in racks next to sticks of rock and inflatable dolphins, waiting for someone with a biro and a stamp.

4. The Bank Holiday

Inexplicably treasured, inevitably disappointing: the British Bank Holiday. You know the drill – overstuffed National Trust car parks, 400-mile tailbacks, sudden thunderstorms, and an ice cream dropped face down in gravel. It’s a damp squib, but damn it, it’s our damp squib, and it’s one which we will happily talk about for weeks leading up to it, and weeks after it’s passed.

We plan for them months in advance, we tell colleagues to have a good “long weekend” as if we won’t be seeing them for a year, and we convince ourselves that somehow in those extra 24 hours we’ll manage to paint the hallway, visit family in Kent, mow the lawn and watch three films. But for everything they’re not, Bank Holidays are proof that even for a nation famed for its cynicism, we Brits are deeply romantic and optimistic about our leisure time.

5. Morris Dancing

Folk tradition? Flash mob? Pagan ritual? Yes to all. To the untrained eye, Morris dancing is a fever dream of bells, hankies, sticks and joyful figures in ribbons leaping around village greens fuelled by flagons of cider. To the trained eye, it’s that too, but it’s also a proudly peculiar, centuries-old tradition with historic regional rivalries and different styles depending on which county you’re in.

open image in gallery The orginal flash mob? Morris dancing is still going strong ( Getty )

Morris Dancing is one of those things that simply shouldn’t have survived the march of time, and yet… here it is, cropping up at May Day celebrations, community gatherings and, of course, village fêtes. Bells jingling defiantly, Morris dancing reminds us that British culture doesn’t always make sense – and that, more often than not, is precisely the point.

6. The Pub

In a world of working-from-home, oat milk lattes and doom scrolling, the humble pub remains a sacred refuge of human interaction and jollity. Awkward first dates, dramatic breakups, spontaneous singalongs, and oddball regulars who claim to be in MI6 or related to Terry Wogan, you’ll see them all down the pub. Pubs are stitched into the fabric of British life and culture, from the famous sit-com scenes set there to the weekly quiz that brings friends and communities together. A city boozer with sticky floors or a rickety countryside inn with a dog, real ale and a fireplace – whatever your pub of choice, you’ll find warmth, welcome, and a memorable character or two to keep things interesting.

7. Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums & Jelly Babies

It’s a well-known fact that no British car journey truly begins until someone cracks open a packet of Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums or Jelly Babies. In almost ceremonial fashion, these delights are passed around: Wine Gums, with their mysteriously booze-free chewiness, and Jelly Babies, with flavours that spark full-blown debates (Lime is clearly the best BTW), these proper sweets have become symbols of shared joy which always herald a Great British Adventure. They’re classic, comforting, and as British (and colourful) as your soggy garden firework display on Bonfire Night.

