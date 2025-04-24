6 spring cleaning mistakes making your home dirtier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s safe to say we’re in peak season for housework – and glowing up our homes.

Especially with a couple of bank holidays giving us the chance (those extra hours make all the difference on a to-do list) to replenish the cleaning caddy, get our household gloves on and shine up a space.

But take a moment to think about the job in hand… as This Morning’s Queen of Clean and home expert Lynsey Crombie (@lynsey_queenofclean) highlights, you could be leaving behind more dirt and grime than you realise.

Here, Crombie shares her top tips to clean smarter, not harder, and do it like a pro…

1. Not starting from the top and working your way down

One of the most common mistakes is not following a logical cleaning order, underlines Crombie.

“Dust falls like snow, so if you start vacuuming or wiping lower surfaces first, any dust or dirt from higher spots will settle back down,” warns the cleaning expert.

“When cleaning a room, always begin at the highest points: Cobwebs, tops of cabinets and light fixtures – then work your way down walls, furniture, and finally, the floor.”

She says the same rule applies to your home as a whole. “If you have stairs, start cleaning from the top floor and work your way down.

“This way, when clearing clutter or rubbish, you’re bringing it down with you rather than carrying it back upstairs.”

2. Using too much product

Many people get a little trigger-happy with cleaning sprays, thinking more product means a deeper clean, notes Crombie.

“In reality, overusing cleaning products can leave surfaces sticky and streaky, attracting more dust and grime.”

She continues: “When it comes to laundry, overuse of detergent and fabric conditioner can leave a residue on clothes, making them less breathable and reducing their lifespan.”

Always follow the recommended amounts, says Crombie, and use measuring caps or dosing balls for accuracy.

3. Not vacuuming in all directions

Vacuuming may seem straightforward, but if you’re only pushing the vacuum in one direction, you’re not lifting dirt from all angles, advises Crombie.

“For the best clean, vacuum in a north-south and east-west pattern to loosen dirt from carpet fibres and revive the pile.

“This technique is especially important in high-traffic areas where dirt gets deeply embedded,” she adds.

4. Mixing the wrong cleaning products

As Crombie points out, it’s easy to think doubling up on cleaning products will get the job done faster, but certain combinations can be dangerous.

“A common mistake is using a disinfectant or all-purpose cleaner in the toilet and then immediately following up with bleach,” warns Crombie.

Mixing certain chemicals – like bleach and ammonia – creates toxic fumes, so always flush the toilet before adding bleach, she advises; or any additional cleaners to avoid mixing harmful substances.

5. Cleaning windows on a sunny day

“A bright, sunny day might seem like the perfect time to clean your windows, but it can lead to streaks and smudges,” suggests Crombie.

“When the sun hits the glass, it causes the cleaning solution to dry too quickly, leaving marks.”

Instead, she says to go for a dull, overcast day when the glass stays cooler, and allows the product to be wiped away evenly.

6. Not letting cleaning products sit before wiping

Many people spray and wipe immediately, but most cleaning products need time to work effectively, notes Crombie.

“Disinfectants, for example, require time (usually around five to 10 minutes) to properly kill germs and bacteria.” She continues. “If you wipe too soon, you’re just spreading dirt and not giving the cleaner a chance to do its job.”

Always check the label for the recommended wait time to get the best results, adds Crombie.