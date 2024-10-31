The key interior trends to expect in 2025 – and how to get ready for them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you’re looking to transform a room or introduce a design aesthetic for the new year, it’s important to consider what kind of style statement you want to make.

Alysha Alli, interior design lead at Redrow, says she’s seen hundreds of trends come and go.

“And whilst following a trend can have a strong impact, be careful when making major changes in the home,” notes Alli.

“Rather than committing fully, opt for small accessory-based changes as opposed to entire redecoration projects – and always remember to have the forward vision to see what’s coming up next,” advises Alli.

Throughout the year, the designer says she’s seen many interesting projects and emerging themes set to take 2025 by storm.

Here’s what should be on your radar:

Set on sustainability

“Sustainability will continue to be at the forefront of interior design,” states Alli. “People are consciously choosing to shop local, support small businesses by sourcing items from Etsy, upcycle things they have – or have found on a marketplace or in a charity shop – rather than buying mass-produced interior items.”

open image in gallery Artisan or crafted décor can add authenticity but also ‘life cycle’ to your interiors (Redrow Homes/PA)

The ‘life cycle’ of a product is key too: tracking where something is from, especially opting for British-made items, is going to be a real growing trend for 2025, notes Alli.

“Think fabrics, pottery and other crafts involving artisanal techniques that will lend authenticity, but exuberance to your interiors.

“These techniques and values in craftsmanship lend amazing keepsake value to your interiors – and also the environment.”

Adaptable spaces for modern lifestyles

The concept of flexible living is gaining traction as homeowners seek spaces that can adapt to their changing needs, says Ali.

open image in gallery Living room with TV on wall and space saving storage

“Function-first and adaptive design are key, with a focus on long-term investment. Think modular furniture that can be reconfigured for different uses, rooms that serve multiple purposes – making the most of the spaces available to you.”

This trend is all about creating versatile spaces which can evolve with the homeowner’s lifestyle, highlights Ali, making every square foot count. “It’s all about making the space work for you, rather than you having to work for space.”

For example, you may decide to set up a workstation within a bedroom set-up, using a sofa bed and dressing table-come-desk, suggests Alli.

Or invest in a coffee table or console with a hidden compartment that folds out to become a desk – and can be folded back down and stored away at the end of the working day.

Lowkey luxury

open image in gallery Creating a space inspired by soft linen tones as a sense of serene luxury (B&Q/PA)

“Lowkey luxury is set to redefine what we see as elegance in 2025,” opines Alli. Think natural materials and soft minimalism, as she says this trend emphasises timeless pieces that exude understated sophistication.

“Because shouting about luxury is no longer considered trendy.”

Wood, stone and linen should take centre stage, complemented by a neutral colour palette that creates a serene atmosphere, advises Alli.

“The focus is on quality over quantity, with carefully curated pieces that add a touch of luxury without overwhelming the space.

“As the trend suggests here, less is almost certainly more in this instance.”

Bold and bright

If dopamine decor, showy shades and pattern is more your vibe, the bold and bright trend is all about unapologetic colour and form, explains Alli.

open image in gallery (Dulux/PA)

“This trend re-contextualises contemporary silhouettes with vibrant hues and daring patterns,” underlines Alli. “It’s a celebration of individuality and creativity, encouraging homeowners to experiment with bold colour combinations and eye-catching designs.

“Layering bold purples, oranges and greens with paint, then matching a heavy fabric on window treatments and sofas to set this off will be prevalent next year.”

She continues: “The Dulux Colour of the Year 2025 True Joy [uplifting yellow] is another example of the trend for bold and bright colour choices. Yellow tones bring a sense of optimism to the home along with pops of colour.”

It’s a great gender-neutral way of adding colour to a nursery and works well in older children and teenagers’ bedrooms, says Alli.

“Fabrics with a pop of this specific yellow tone, such as accent cushions, offer a subtle way to style your home with this trend.”