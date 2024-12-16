Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Not too long ago, hotel restaurants were the epitome of convenience over quality – a place where weary business travellers, fresh off a long day of meetings, could grab a quick bite before retreating to their rooms. The food? It didn’t matter too much. As long as it was warm, edible and arrived promptly, it served its purpose. Hotel restaurants were, frankly, more functional than fabulous.

But oh, how times have changed. Today, the humble hotel restaurant has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a dining destination in its own right. Now, these culinary establishments are no longer just for guests staying the night – drawing in locals and visitors alike. Hotels are realising that a top tier restaurant can be a significant pull – and many are now vying to house world-class eateries, helmed by Michelin-starred chefs.

Take Hilton, for example. The DoubleTree by Hilton Rome Monti is a great example of the power of branding and the shifting landscape of hotel dining. Initially, the hotel marketed its restaurant and rooftop bar simply under the DoubleTree Hilton name. The result? A lukewarm response at best. Bookings trickled in, but it was clear that something wasn’t quite hitting the mark.

Enter a clever bit of PR-ing. Rather than promoting these spaces as mere extensions of the hotel, the marketing team gave the restaurant and bar their own unique identities. After partnering with the restaurant bookings app The Fork, a platform beloved by foodies seeking the final remaining open dining spots at their next great meal – often with a discount for last minute reservations – almost overnight, the numbers shifted dramatically. Bookings skyrocketed and the spaces quickly became sought-after dining spots in Rome, appealing to both locals and international visitors.

Milena Alberti, the hotel’s sales and marketing manager, says the decision was “due to the fact of having a brand identity especially for the local market”.

According to Alberti, the food and beverage sector of hotels has truly evolved over the years. Speaking of post-pandemic life for the hospitality industry, she says: “We opened during the Covid period and at first we had only hotel guests in our food and beverage outlets – but now, with a brand positioning in the city, we are recognised as one of the best rooftops in the city.”

The Mùn Rooftop Cocktail Bar has curated a specific cocktail menu and bar identity focusing on “the cocktail experience, espeically our Breathe cocktail list with a tapas offering”. With views of the Chiesa di Gesù Bambino all’Esquilino, which looks even more stunning when that golden hour light hits, this is the perfect spot to escape the chaos of the city and indulge in a pre-dinner aperitif or small plate (or two).

It’s not simply about what you can offer customers day to day; the hotel offers events such as a “Chef Under the Stars” night, inviting Michelin-starred cooks for a takeover or one-night residency.

open image in gallery The elegant interior of Mamalia reflects the transformation of hotel restaurants into refined dining destinations, where classic Roman dishes meet modern sophistication ( Hilton )

The hotel guests split into a pretty even mix, says Alberti, with half opting for an understated room service style of hospitality, while others prefer the more traditional dining experience. Either way, Tthe most popular choice of meals is the typical Roman dishes like pasta and pizza’” which the DoubleTree by Hilton Rome Monti serves up in its more classic restaurant Mamalia.

Mamalia is where guests can enjoy breakfast each day, with the restaurant also operating a dinner service in the evenings. The menu is full of traditional dishes, some with a modern twist; the rigatoni carbonara here is not to be missed.

Now accepting daily bookings for both Mamalia and the Mùn rooftop bar, Alberti adds that “the food scene in Monti is thriving”, and is increasingly becoming known as a top food area in Rome – as chosen by tourists and Romans alike.

This trend isn’t isolated to Hilton alone. Across the hospitality industry, hotels are investing heavily in their restaurants, recognising the potential to attract not just those staying overnight, but a broader, more diverse clientele. The dining experience is now as much a part of the hotel’s appeal as its rooms or amenities.

Michelin stars are now proudly displayed in hotel lobbies. It’s not just about serving dinner; it’s about crafting an experience with innovative menus, bespoke cocktails and interiors designed to impress. The rise of the hotel restaurant as a gourmet destination is a testament to the changing expectations of diners and the hospitality industry’s ability to adapt and thrive in a competitive market.

So next time you book a stay, don’t just check out the rooms – check out the menu, too. You might find yourself dining at one of the hottest tables in town, without ever having to leave the building.

For more information, visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/fcomodi-doubletree-rome-monti