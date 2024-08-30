Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

It seems as though every type of food gets its own day of celebration but National Burger Day (22 August this year) has been a key date in our diary since 2013.

While we’re certainly fans all year round, if you want to mark the occasion with your favourite stack – or try something completely new – we’ve rounded up some of our favourite spots in London where you can do just that. From beef and chicken options to plant-based patties and even a fishy newcomer, there’s something for everyone.

For example, indulge in a dirty burger from Five Guys, an OG classic from Bleecker or one of the new additions that have joined the ranks specifically for the big day. Whatever you’re feeling, this list should have you covered.

Burgers and Beats

Looking for Instagram’s iconic tomahawk burger? This is where to find it ( Amira Arasteh )

A newcomer to the scene, Burgers and Beats has only been around since 2021. However, in that short space of time it’s fast cemented itself as one of London’s best burger offerings. You may have seen that iconic tomahawk burger making the rounds on Instagram – and we can confirm it’s not just a novelty. Every bit of it (complete with a fried egg, pico de gallo salsa, chimichurri and more) is absolutely delicious. However, the standard menu is also worth considering with the smashed double cheese and “east meets west” (with sweet chilli syrup and chimichurri mayo) being two of our all-time favourites in London. Also, do leave some room for the chicken tenders and loaded fries as they’re both excellent and worth stretching your stomach a little more for.

burgersandbeats.co.uk

Burger and Beyond

The former Camden Market stall has grown up ( Amira Arasteh )

Ah, we remember Burger and Beyond back in the days of the Camden Market stall… then its residency at the Camden Assembly. Well, it’s quite a different kettle of fish now, with four permanent sites up and running. Dining at the OG bricks and mortar spot in London’s Shoreditch, one bite of the “bougie” burger takes us straight back to those early days, but also proves just how far this place has come. Other standouts include the mushroom raclette burger (demonstrating that burgers most definitely do not have to be beef) and the vegan “chicken” entry with Korean sauce and gochujang mayo. We did love the krispie chicken, too, though we wished the miso butter was more prominent. If you’re not a burger fan (weird), we’d also recommend the trio of tacos, or the stellar dirty tots and bone marrow gravy fries.

burgerandbeyond.co.uk

Supra

There are just five burgers on the menu at Supra ( Amira Arasteh )

With all these towering triple patties around, it’s sometimes hard to remember where the humble burger came from – but, luckily, Supra is on hand to help us. With just five burgers on the menu, this joint has taken up residency in Cocotte Queen’s Park and Richmond – but we’re here to tell you why you should pause on the poulet and sink your teeth into a nice, juicy burger. You can double up, of course, but the standard Supra comes in single patty size. The classic with cheese, onions and Supra sauce does not disappoint but we were truly taken with the spicy barbecue – with the grilled onions and tangy taste really adding something. Even the truffle was a refreshing order; for once, the sauce not overpowering the rest of the burger. Fries are a must – as are the chicken tenders – and the selection of spritz cocktails make sure all of the above is washed down with ease.

supra-burger.com

Bleecker

Potentially London’s favourite burger joint, Bleecker is undeniably committed to its cause, with founder Zan Kaufman trying to recreate the moment of euphoria she experienced upon trying “the best burger she had ever eaten” in New York on this side of the pond. From a burger truck to its first kiosk in Spitalfields Market, then bricks and mortar restaurants, it’s been years but this burger joint is still going strong. Again, keeping things simple, the most adventurous it gets is adding blue cheese or Neil Rankin’s symplicity burger to the menu. Burgers can be at their best this way and at Bleecker, the double cheeseburger is more than enough to satisfy any craving.

bleecker.co.uk

Punk Chef

This burger truck employs staff from the deaf community ( Amira Arasteh )

You can find professional chef and TV presenter Scott Garthwaite’s food truck in East London’s Spitalfields Market, which not only serves mouthwatering burgers but also employs three members of staff from the deaf community. We got our hands (and mouths) on Punk Chef’s classic number “The Legend”, which is essentially a chicken parm burger (though plant-based escalopes are also available) with homemade bechamel sauce, melted cheese, gherkins and a special burger sauce. A standout among London’s already top burger offering.

punkchef.co.uk

Blacklock

Blacklock’s burger proves it isn’t just the place for steaks and chops ( Amira Arasteh )

Known for its chops and iconic Sunday roast, we’d also heard great things about the Blacklock burger. If you’re dining there but don’t fancy chops or steak, the burger offers so much more. Potentially more enjoyable, in our opinion, the double cheeseburger is packed full of onions that have been caramelised in “a healthy glug of vermouth”. Beautifully rich – but not overly so – and also a decent size. We have to say that while the rising trend of “the bigger, the better” may suit some, it might be overreaching for the humble burger. Bravo, Blacklock – we’ll be back for this one.

theblacklock.com

Black Bear

An oldie but a goldie, Black Bear is worth revisiting ( Amira Arasteh )

Another London burger staple and one whose market stall days we still remember, Black Bear proves it’s an oldie but a goldie. You can’t come here and not get the Black Bear with cheese, smoked bacon and onion jam. However, the brisket burger, with 12-hour braised meat, and the miso bacon burger, with miso honey butter mayo, are very good choices, too. Share two and take one home for later? Also indulge in the cheeseburger spring roll, one of the restaurant’s signature snacks.

blackbearburger.com

Shake Shack

Yes, we know everyone is well aquainted with the New York burger chain, but Shake Shack has come a long way since its days of being a hot dog stand in Madison Square. Originally the class “roadside” burger, what we really love about Shake Shack is the size. Like we said earlier, bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better and whether you go for a single or double patty here, Shake Shack burgers tend to hit the spot every time. While our frontrunner remains the Shackmeister (with those perfectly crispy ale-marinated shallots), the vegan crispy shallot burger is another one of our favourites.

shakeshack.co.uk

Coqfighter

Coqfighter knows its stuff when it comes to fried chicken ( Amira Arasteh )

We’ve been pretty focused on beef burgers up until now – although still acknowledging the delicious vegan versions those burger brands have to offer – but here’s a spot that knows its stuff when it comes to fried chicken. It seemed only fitting that we tried the variety of sides on the menu, with the laksa butter wings and classic buffalo options taking centre stage. Don’t worry – we left room for the burgers, and thoroughly enjoyed devouring the iconic green chilli cheeseburger, featuring chipotle mayo and pickled green chilli. The honey ginger buffalo (what better string of words or ingredients is there?) is also a strong choice – but beware, it’s a messy one.

coqfighter.com

The Beaumont

For something a little more decadent, try The Beaumont ( Amira Arasteh )

Stepping away from the classic burger joints, there are many standard restaurants in London that serve up burgers to rival those whose sole purpose is to cook them. The Beaumont is one of these spots, with Gatsby’s Room, situated in the centre of the hotel, offering the perfect escape from the buzz of central London. The Beaumont cheeseburger features a juicy patty on top of caramelised onions and is slathered with a rich and moreish secret sauce – proving that a good old fashioned favourite can still leave a lasting impression. Served with thick cut chips, it’s ideal for anyone who fancies a more decadent setting when devouring such a meal.

thebeaumont.com

Five Guys

Another American food chain to make a long-lasting impression on the UK burger community, Five Guys is exactly where our brain goes when we think of the ultimate dirty burger. Things are kept simple, with a hamburger, cheeseburger, bacon burger and bacon cheeseburger on that side of the menu (the chain also includes hot dogs and various sandwiches, too) and if you ever have that intense craving, this may be the place to satisfy it. While a tricky one for anyone with a nut allergy (the chips are fried in peanut oil), the burgers come with two patties as standard and can be washed down with one of the many milkshake flavours on offer. If you want to cement yourself as a firm fan, Five Guys has also released its own line of merchandise so you can fully embrace the burger brand.

fiveguys.co.uk

The Mayfair Chippy

The Mayfair Chippy is getting in on the action with a special one-time only burger ( Amira Arasteh )

And then there are the establishments that don’t want to miss out on the action. The Mayfair Chippy has launched a fish and chips-themed burger especially for National Burger Day – proving that you don’t need to be a burger bar to celebrate the occasion. The luxe burger is set to include only the most premium fillings of a halibut patty, deep fried lobster tail, spiced caviar mayonnaise, truffle comte cheese, brioche and pickles. It’s a pricey one, coming in at £60, and includes a side of chips and salad, too. It’s only available until 27 August though, so if this sounds intriguing, head to Mayfair pronto.

mayfairchippy.com