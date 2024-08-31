Support truly

When it comes to indulging in afternoon tea, London’s offerings are some of the best – blending this time-honoured tradition with modern flair. Whether you’re after a classic experience or something more contemporary, the city’s top venues have you covered.

Afternoon tea is an undeniably British tradition; the epitome of the English stereotype. Traced back to the early 19th century, when the long gap between lunch and dinner left many feeling a bit peckish by the late afternoon. We can all thank Anna, the Duchess of Bedford, who first introduced the concept of a light meal served with tea and nibbles to tide her over until the evening. She began inviting friends to join her for tea, bread and butter and cakes, and what started as a private habit quickly became a social event among the upper echelons of society.

As the tradition became more popular, it became more elaborate – with an assortment of sandwiches and pretty pastries being added to the menu. By the late 1800s, afternoon tea had evolved into its own concept, offering an air of sophistication. The ritual of afternoon tea was particularly associated with London, too.

Never ones to let you fend for yourselves, we’ve done all the trying and testing for you, in order to put together this guide to some of the best afternoon teas currently available in London. Each bringing its unique ambience and culinary delights to the table, they are all sure to be a high tea to remember – be it an occasion visit or to try something differnt one afternoon.

The Landmark London

Nestled within the iconic Landmark London, the Winter Garden offers a quintessentially British afternoon tea experience beneath a stunning glass atrium. The menu blends classic and contemporary delights, starting with a selection of sandwiches including cucumber with cream cheese and smoked salmon with dill. The blueberry and lemon scones were exceptional, served warm with clotted cream and homemade preserves. For sweets, expect delicate pastries like a Valrhona chocolate and peanut opera, as well as a salted pistachio cream, black cherry compote choux. If you’re looking for an impressive setting for your high tea, you won’t find better than the towering palm trees of the Landmarks’ Winter Garden.

Landmarklondon.co.uk

Nobu Hotel Portman Square

For a more contemporary take on afternoon tea, Nobu Hotel offers a sensory experience like no other. Set in the stylish surrounds of Nobu’s Lounge, the atmosphere is sleek and contemporary, perfect for those who appreciate a modern twist on tradition. This high tea fuses Japanese and western influences, reflecting both Nobu’s culinary philosophy and the origins of this British tradition. Nobu’s famous yellowtail jalapeno bite makes a welcome appearance, with other savoury bites including beef tataki and chicken karaage – while the sweets range from banana caramel chocolate tart to sencha green tea, peppermint and basil cake. Oh, and the pièce de résistance: a Chai dates ginger cheesecake. More, please!

London-portman.nobuhotels.com

The Athenaeum

The Athenaeum offers a cosy yet luxurious setting for afternoon tea, with a menu that pays homage to British classics with a twist. The savouries include the classic coronation chicken, smoked salmon, cucumber cream cheese and egg mayo quartet – but sometimes traditional is best, and you might want to ask for refills of these. Scones, both plain and raisin, come with the traditional clotted cream and jam – while the patisserie selection features a cherry blossom macaron, rose and lychee mousse and mint and dark chocolate brownie.

Athenaeumhotel.com

The Coral Room

Located within the Bloomsbury Hotel, The Coral Room’s afternoon tea is a great one if you’re looking for a chic experience – but a relaxing one, too. Whether there with friends or family, you’re all sure to have a great time – with your stomachs satisfied, too. First thing to note is the striking decor, with its namesake coral-coloured walls and plush seating that sets a playful yet elegant tone. The menu here is traditional with a twist: the likes of harissa and apricot chicken on turmeric bread and Irish cheese scones representing the savoury side. Sweet treats include an Earl grey and blackberry dome and salted caramel Madelines.

Thecoralroom.co.uk

The Academy

The Academy Hotel’s afternoon tea offers up an Asian twist ( Ferla Paolo )

This afternoon tea pays homage to the The Academy’s literary and cultural connections to its local area – with Lao She’s novel, Mr Ma and Son inspiring this particular selection of treats. In the tale, mother and child journey to London in the 1920s, navigating the new city life in Bloomsbury itself and find that their love of tea is what connects their Chinese heritage to their new life. Putting an Asian twist on the quintessentially British high tea, you’ll find all the usual suspects: ham, egg mayo and chicken sandwiches, plus scones (of course), as well as egg tarts and red bean paste-infused sesame mochi – a nod to Chinese flavours. Enjoy your tea in the tranquil oasis of the Alchemy Bar, overlooking The Academy’s hidden terrace.

Theacademyhotel.co.uk

Sushi Samba

For those looking to experience afternoon tea with a view, Sushi Samba’s offering in its Covent Garden restaurant is the one to book. You may be confused at coming to this popular sushi spot for afternoon tea but the fusion of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisines really works well across both the sweet and savoury treat of the high tea itself. Traditional scones (of course) are served alongside a yuzu battenberg, while the savoury course includes wagyu sliders, lobster taquitos and yellowtail gunkan nigiris. The sweets range from a pandan custard tart to chocolate cream puffs – all while you enjoy views over the Covent Garden piazza, which adds a stunning backdrop to the dining experience.

Sushisamba.com

Mariage Frères

There are more teas at Mariage Frères than you can count ( Mariage Frères )

Tea aficionados will find their high tea haven at Mariage Frères in Covent Garden, where the afternoon tea is a tribute to the French tea house’s rich heritage. Don’t scorn anyone who looks at the menu ahead here – as there’s more teas than we could count and we’d recommend trying something you don’t see everywhere. While tea isn’t prominent throughout the food menu, the scones are served with an assortment of jams – including an Earl Grey marmalade – and the pea tart is particularly refreshing in this weather. Even if you’re not opting for a high tea, a cuppa here can offer a much-needed escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Mariagefreres.com

Cellarium at the Natural History Museum

Cellarium offers a more casual setting ( Cellarium )

For a more casual yet captivating setting, the Cellarium Café at the Natural History Museum offers afternoon tea in an enchanting and atmospheric environment. Where history meats high tea, the menu features classic sandwiches like cucumber with black pepper crematta, along with more unique offerings such as a cherry tomato, red onion, superstraccia and pesto tart. Earl grey scones – served with clotted cream and strawberry jam, are a given – but the real stars are the cakes. Think Victoria sponge and a unique sweet pea and lemon treat. The café is located in the museum’s The Anning Rooms – an exclusive restaurant and lounge for members and patrons only, which provides an exclusive backdrop that adds to the experience.

Benugo.com

Fortnum and Mason

No list of afternoon teas would be complete without mentioning Fortnum and Mason; the epitome of British tradition. The store’s Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon offers a unique experience with a menu that changes seasonally. Expect classic finger sandwiches such as coronation chicken and smoked trout with paprika cream cheese, alongside freshly baked scones with Somerset clotted cream and Fortnum’s classic preserves. The sweet selection includes delicate patisserie like strawberry with mint jelly and a rose eclair, while the salon’s elegant, pastel-hued interiors make it a timeless setting for afternoon tea. Savoury fans only? There’s a separate sweet-free menu, only, too!

Fortnumandmason.com