Donald Trump’s ambition has met its match in Keir Starmer, diplomatic bollard

Say what you like about Keir Starmer, but he’s a fine exponent of the British art of the understatement.

The prime minister spoke up on behalf of an unusually united country – even Nigel Farage is just about onside – shocked and appalled by Donald Trump’s threat to invade Greenland, destroy Nato and lay waste to what remains of British industry through punitive tariffs.

For his emergency press conference, the prime minister put on his most serious face (and that is very stern indeed) and declared that the president’s actions had been “badly received”.

Which is one way of putting it. Rather like, you might say, the way that the former Prince Andrew’s attempt to “clear the air” in his infamous interview on Newsnight was “badly received”.

Still, it is not difficult to break the code. The British, a few mavericks on social media apart, hate Trump. Starmer’s restrained words were his way of transmitting that sentiment to the White House. Beneath all of Starmer’s diplo-speak and legalese, the talk about the need for “pragmatism” and “partnership”, there was a clear message to Trump that he is “wrong” – a simple, clear word – about tariffs and about taking Greenland against the wishes of the Greenlanders and, for what it’s worth, international law.

There was, equally, also a clear message to the British people and our European allies. It was that the Americans are far too important to the British national interest to allow the alliance and the “special relationship”, damaged as it is to the point of parody, to end. We rely on the US for our defence, for intelligence-sharing (not least about terrorism), for trade and, above all, for the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

When push comes to shove, Starmer was not-quite-saying, these matter more than Greenland. In any case, the prime minister said: “I don’t actually think he’s genuinely considering military action.” He didn’t deploy the term “taco” (“Trump Always Chickens Out”), but it immediately came to mind.

Starmer is the self-declared exponent of “steady diplomacy”, and he’s well suited to it. He was branded by his flamboyant predecessor Boris Johnson a “pointless human bollard”, but, to be fair to bollards as well as the prime minister, they have their uses when there are dangerous drivers on the roads – a crucial traffic-calming measure.

As far as can be judged from what he said about his most recent phone call to the irascible president, Starmer spent most of his time trying to calm Trump down about the deployment of a scratch European force, comprising French, German, Swedish and other troops.

It has upset the president to an unreasonable degree, and it was up to Starmer, in his informal role of “Trump whisperer”, to calm him down, and persuade him it wasn’t meant to be a challenge to American hegemony (Trump’s insecurity being projected, absurdly, onto the superpower he leads).

Starmer took about 40 minutes this morning to convey the impression that he didn’t want to “do” anything about Trump’s threats and aggressive tone, and that’s because he doesn’t want to do anything about our unpredictable partner across the Atlantic – and any action we did take, such as retaliatory tariffs or making noises about quitting Nato, would be entirely counterproductive.

Starmer said as much, remarking that politicians’ “grandstanding” (he hardly needed to mention Davey, Polanski and Corbyn) might make them “feel good”, but didn’t amount to anything practical.

The “performative” stuff would not be in the “national interest”, something that the bollard guards with the utmost, quiet vigilance. He was grateful for the support of Kemi Badenoch, and didn’t mind saying so.

In foreign policy, then, Starmer is more like a French or an American president, transcending politics. So he’s not interested, and a bit annoyed, about the idea of cancelling the King and Queen’s forthcoming visit to America to celebrate 250 years of independence. Nor is he up for launching a trade war with the world’s biggest economy which would hit British workers and British consumers, and do nothing to solve the cost of living crisis.

As with Brexit, so it is with Trumpian America; the prime minister is there to make the best of a bad situation – “our job is to find a way forward”. He wants to do things in a “pragmatic, sensible way”.

To sum up – and frustrating as it may be for those itching for him to “do something” – Starmer is smarter than that.

He is a what you might call Bollardian, the immovable traffic bollard of geopolitics who believes in “words not actions”, and who will never choose between America and Europe. You can push him all you like, but he’ll do anything – or, rather, precisely nothing – rather than get out of the way.

And, on balance, his remarks should be not badly received by all.