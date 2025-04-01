Should we rethink our Thailand plans after the earthquake?

Q My partner and I are supposed to be travelling to Pattaya in Thailand in June along with other members of our extended family. After the earthquake, should we rethink? We haven’t yet booked our flights. As a second question, if we do go ahead, who should we fly with (from one of the London airports)? We have heard good things about business class on Finnair.

A The severe earthquake centred on Myanmar has been a terrible tragedy for the people of that nation. Lives have been lost in neighbouring Thailand, too. There has been some disruption in the Thai capital, Bangkok, with subway lines and one elevated highway shut down while checks are made for damage. But by Saturday evening, much of the city has returned to normal. By June, I cannot imagine there will be any lasting damage in Thailand, particularly in Pattaya, which is 80 miles further from the epicentre than Bangkok.

On your choice of flights: I like Finnair (though have only ever experienced economy class). But please don’t choose the airline for flights to Thailand. The closure of Russian and Ukrainian airspace due to Putin’s invasion means that flights between Helsinki and Bangkok take as long as those from London. So you would spend three hours flying to the Finnish capital only to find you are no closer in terms of time.

I commend Eva Air, the Taiwanese airline that flies non-stop from Heathrow to Bangkok, although to keep the cost down you could go for a one-stop on China Eastern via Shanghai or Air China via Beijing. A non-stop is around £2,800 in June, but connecting through the People’s Republic should keep the cost below £2,000.

One final thought: if you fly via Istanbul with Turkish Airlines, and stay at least 24 hours on the outbound leg, you will save close on £200 in business class air passenger duty. A good travel agent will come up with the best option for you. And with the Istanbul-Bangkok leg barely nine hours, you might choose to go for economy and spend the savings on indulging the family in Thailand.

Q Why is there so much staff shortage among air traffic controllers across Europe these days?

A I have been investigating the dismal performance of air traffic control (ATC) in Europe in 2024, and predictions for the coming summer. During June, July and August last year, one in three flights arrived more than 15 minutes behind schedule – the aviation industry standard for a delayed flight.

The bosses of Ryanair and Air France-KLM warned on Thursday that delays will be worse this summer than last. The reason: a shortage of controllers, especially at “area control centres” – which look after large chunks of European airspace. Some air navigation service providers, especially in France and Germany, have one post in four unfilled.

The Covid pandemic created a series of issues that combined to leave these organisations chronically short of staff. The deep slump in aviation during lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 hit ATC providers hard. They earn money from each flight that uses their services. As aviation slowed almost at a standstill, revenue fell to a small fraction of normal times. With no clear end to the imposition of tight travel restrictions and consequent reduction in flying, experienced staff left the industry.

New candidates have not been trained in sufficient numbers to replace the departing staff. Early on, organisations were unwilling to invest in recruitment in such uncertain times. But another important reason was the nature of training. This involves staff working in close proximity to one another, which was not permitted at the height of the pandemic.

Now that air travel is soaring again, recovery is slow. Selecting and training a controller typically takes 18 months. So even if sufficient controllers were recruited and trained starting now, they would not be in position this summer or next.

Oddly, there are probably more than enough controllers in Europe – but only if airspace is rationalised and national borders removed for the purposes of allowing the safe and efficient routing of planes. The Single European Sky project began in 2004 with exactly that aim, but so far has had almost no impact.

While national pride and trade unions obstruct the removal of barriers, passengers will continue to be told by pilots: “We have to wait on the ground here for half an hour for a slot.”

Q Are there any unlimited holiday UK rail travel passes for Brits? I’ve seen lots for overseas visitors but nothing for us. I’d like to travel around the UK by rail over the summer. Any ideas?

Linda T

A It is customary for countries to offer better unlimited-travel deals to overseas visitors than to their own nationals. The reason: the prices of passes for foreign tourists are set at a level designed to stimulate the maximum revenue from overseas visitors, but which would save a fortune for some domestic travellers were they available.

For example, the 15-day Britrail pass is priced at £385 with no time restrictions. This is £1 less than a Manchester-London Anytime return, so you can see the potential loss in what is called “abstraction” by the rail industry.

You and I can buy unlimited passes, known as Rail Rovers, but they are significantly more expensive: a 14-day All-Line Rail Rover costs £949 – two-and-a-half times as much as the corresponding BritRail pass, and for one day fewer. You can reduce the cost to £632 using any of the usual railcards. The seven-day pass is £625, or £416 with a railcard. The usual morning time restrictions on railcards do not apply – except, oddly, on the Two Together railcard, where the usual after-9.30am rule applies.

Annoyingly, all the main north-south intercity operators – Avanti West Coast, East Midlands and LNER – have a not-before-10am restriction on key stations in and close to London on weekdays, as does CrossCountry at its Birmingham New Street hub. But you can use the pass on Caledonian Sleepers and the GWR Night Riviera overnight trains, paying only the supplement for a berth.

You could also consider one of the many regional passes that are available for specific zones. The smallest is the St Ives Bay Line Ranger, allowing you to shuttle as much as you like on the four-mile line from the Cornish resort to the mainline at St Erth, price: £4 per day. That may not appeal. But the Freedom of the North East pass costs £152 (or £102 with a railcard) for a week of unlimited travel in the area bounded by Sheffield, Cleethorpes, Hull, Newcastle, Berwick and Carlisle, including some of the UK’s most beautiful journeys, including Settle to Carlisle.

