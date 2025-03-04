Advice on purchasing the Deutschlandticket please?

Q How do I get a Deutschlandticket?

Kevin S

A You are referring to the greatest travel bargain in Europe: unlimited rail journeys in Germany, as well as urban transport by tram, bus and even ferry, for a fixed price of €58 (£48) for a calendar month. You can buy a Deutschlandticket in the first 10 days of any month; I have just bought one for March.

This not a deal for people in a hurry, since the Deutschlandticket does not allow travel on the fastest IC/ICE (InterCity/InterCityExpress) trains. But if you are prepared to make do with slower InterRegonal Expresses (IRE) and local trains, you can travel thousands of miles for only dozens of pounds. I like to think of it as an Interrail ticket for Germany; as when using that pass elsewhere in Europe, to avoid paying more than the basic monthly subscription, simply avoid the quickest trains.

You may have noticed the word “subscription”. The Deutschlandticket is aimed squarely at a domestic audience, and specifically German commuters. British leisure travellers are welcome, but most of us do not require more than one month at a time. The best source of the Deutschlandticket is the transport organisation based in Bremen: Verkehrsverbund Bremen/Niedersachsen (VBN). Don’t worry – no need to type that into a computer. Just search online for FahrPlaner (yes, only one “n” in the name). Tap “Tickets” and then select “Deutschlandticket”. A few more taps and some personal details, plus credit card details, and you will be all set.

The tricky part is that you have technically bought an open-ended subscription. On completion of the transaction, VBN says: “From now on, you will automatically receive a new ticket every month.” Fortunately, you can expect within minutes to get an email reading: “If you would like to cancel your Deutschlandticket at the next possible date, please use the following link.” The link says CANCEL SUBSCRIPTION in big letters. Once completed you should get a confirmation email reassuring you that no further payments will be taken.

Two final notes: even if you are planning to travel in the last week or two of the month, you must buy by the 10th of that month. And if your visit straddles two months, eg March to April, you will need a separate Deutschlandticket for each month.

open image in gallery Cancel your easyJet or Ryanair flight and the sun will set on pre-booked services ( Simon Calder )

Q I’m cheesed off that easyJet won’t refund pre-booked luggage when I have to cancel a flight. Could you fight this?

Mark S

A “Once you’ve booked hold luggage we’re unable to offer you a refund should you change your mind”: that is the blunt message from easyJet. The airline could easily refund baggage charges to passengers who don’t travel. But in common with other carriers, it likes to keep the cash from “ancillaries”. For example, easyJet’s rival Ryanair says: “You will not be able to remove bags from your booking or get a refund once purchased.” One in 20 easyJet passengers is a “no-show” according to the latest figures I have from the airline. Since many will have paid in advance for baggage, keeping the sum paid for extras as well as the basic fare is a useful revenue stream.

While I think this policy is unfair, I will not campaign against it because there is a reasonable workaround: do not pay for any supplementary services such as baggage or self-selected seats until you are fully committed to your flight. Yes, you may pay slightly more but in my experience, the difference is just a few pounds – and is better than losing perhaps £50 in pre-payments.

One commendable exception to the “no money back for prepaid baggage” is British Airways, which “will refund any pre-payment for extra baggage that is cancelled online before check-in”. Note that you must cancel online – and once you have checked in, the money is gone even if you don’t fly. BA has a generous policy of two pieces of hand luggage weighing 23kg each; if you have an advance booking with baggage that you could carry on board, you might want to claim a refund now.

Two more points about payments to easyJet. I never pay for specific seats: in my experience, the airline strives to assign people on the same booking together, even if you choose not to pay. Check in as early as possible (free online, up to a month ahead) to maximise the chance of this happening. And if you can’t make a flight, easyJet generously refunds Air Passenger Duty in full, without a fuss. Do this through the airline’s contact form; select “Government Tax Refund” from the drop-down menu.

open image in gallery Authorities are no doubt redoubling efforts to protect pedestrians in cities, including Dusseldorf ( iStock )

Q I am a frequent business traveller to Germany, specifically to a pharmaceuticals enterprise near Dusseldorf. The visits are rewarding professionally, and also because of the social side. But my family are concerned at what appears to be a relentless series of attacks on pedestrians. Do you think I should reduce my visits? I would be able to do a fair amount of the work virtually.

Name supplied

A I happen to be responding from Germany, specifically from the city of Heilbronn in Baden-Württemberg. I have spent a couple of hours wandering through the city centre and its notable sights. Naturally my thoughts were with the victims of another tragic attack in Mannheim, south of Frankfurt. It took place on a pedestrianised street in the city, and two people have died. The attack follows similar atrocities last month in Munich, and in December in the city of Magdeburg.

The Foreign Office is currently saying: “We are aware that a car was driven into a crowd today in Mannheim. If you’re in the immediate area you should follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local media.”

Understandably, everyone (including my family) is concerned about this string of attacks and what it might mean for their loved ones. Doubtless some people will reconsider their travel plans, and also assess their behaviour in the light of the increasing incidents of men intent on mass murder driving vehicles into crowds. Doubtless also the German authorities are redoubling their efforts to protect pedestrians – just as their counterparts in London did following the killings on Westminster and London Bridges.

It is desperately sad to say, but random killing is a phenomenon of our times. Relative to other risks the chances of being caught up in such a tragedy remain extremely unlikely. I will not change my plans, though I will be more conscious of my surroundings. As you evidently enjoy your visits, I suggest you do the same.

