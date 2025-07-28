In this DMEGC Infinity review, we take a closer look at what makes the DMEGC Infinity solar panel our top choice for domestic solar power.

If you're considering solar panels to reduce your energy bills and carbon footprint, this review — along with our guides to the best solar panels and best solar panel installers — will help you make an informed choice.

The solar panel market is increasingly competitive, with many unfamiliar brands offering similar features. But selecting the right system involves more than just choosing the panel with the highest efficiency or longest warranty.

Our DMEGC Infinity solar panel review explains why this panel stands out in a crowded field.

Many solar panels now come with comparable specs, including 25- to 30-year lifespans, high wattage, and sleek all-black designs. But with installation being the largest part of the overall cost of solar panels, and British weather posing its own set of challenges, it makes choosing a durable, efficient panel even more important.

The rise of commercial solar farms has accelerated innovation and brought down manufacturing costs, particularly with China's leading role in the global supply chain. However, labour, scaffolding, and integration with your home electrical system remain key cost factors, so it’s essential to look at total system cost, not just the panel price, when evaluating the best solar panels for your home.

Why choose the DMEGC Infinity?

Price, installed: £690 to £1,195 per kW

Efficiency: 23 per cent

Wattage per panel: 440-460W

Type: N-Type

Made in: China and Indonesia

Degradation: 87.4 per cent after 30 years

Warranty: 25 years for the product itself, 30 years for the degradation figure

DMEGC may not be a household name, but it is one of the most established solar manufacturers in the world. A subsidiary of the Hengdian Group, the company has shipped more than 50 gigawatts of solar panels since its founding in 1980 — an output that far exceeds the UK’s average power demand of around 30GW.

As one of the oldest manufacturers in the sector, DMEGC has a long-standing reputation for producing reliable, high-quality panels. It also backs this up with environmental credentials: in 2023, three of its Chinese manufacturing facilities were certified by TUV SUD for using 100 per cent renewable energy, and the company has set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2050.

DMEGC is considered a Tier-1 manufacturer, an industry term for the biggest and longest-running solar panel makers, which have solid financial strength. While Tier-1 status isn't the only metric that matters, it offers added peace of mind when you're investing in a system expected to last decades.

This DMEGC Infinity solar panel strikes an excellent balance between power output, long warranty and decent power longevity, offering more than 87 per cent of its box-fresh output after 30 years.

The DMEGC Infinity model can also come in at the lower end of the cost for solar panels, depending on the fitting cost, making it a compelling solar option for budget-conscious homeowners who still want a panel that performs well long-term. This combination of lower price and long life makes it our top pick.

Other features include anti-glare coatings, which mean the panels are less likely to annoy neighbours or passers-by. This could be important if you live in a valley with roads coming in from above the property and you don’t want to dazzle drivers on sunny days.

Even if this is not a concern, panels which reflect light are not using it for power, which is to be avoided.

As with other panels on our list, the manufacturer boasts they have strong performance in low light conditions – useful for gloomier winter days – and a top safety record.

They can also perform well if temperatures rise above 25 degrees centigrade.

The panels have fairly typical dimensions of 1.76m by 1.13m with a depth of 3cm. They weigh 24.5kg apiece.

As always, note that installation costs vary and often outweigh the panel price. So rather than fixating on the cheapest panel, look at the overall value, including lifespan, degradation rate, and manufacturer reputation.

Pros:

Lower price

Long useable life

Strong guarantee from a company with a long track record

Cons:

There are cells with better degradation, topping 90 per cent

There are cells with better efficiency

Being able to trust in the longevity of a company that has been around as long as DMEGC, their skills in electrical manufacturing and as a Tier-1 solar manufacturer, gives us peace of mind that we are supplying our customers with quality Paul Evans, head of renewables at solar panel fitter Glow Green

How we compiled our guide

To compile our list, we spoke to experts on the ground and have broken down the top-performing brands based on real-world value, not just technical specs.

We’ve prioritised long-term performance, value for money, and the reputation of the best solar panel installers in the UK. And if you’re wondering if solar panels are worth it for your home, this guide is designed to help you make a smart, informed decision that pays off over time, whether you’re upgrading an old array or fitting solar panels for the first time.

Most panels are guaranteed for 25 years and offer similar power output, size, efficiency and looks.

So we’ve weighted our judgement towards cost and degradation, which describes how much power the cells will provide after a number of years. The higher the percentage, the better.

And if you’re wondering, are solar panels worth it? Our goal is to help you decide if this investment pays off in the long run, whether you're adding panels for the first time or upgrading an older array.

Much of your decision will also depend on which installer you go with, as many have preferred brands they work with due to bulk purchasing. You’ll also see a lot of unfamiliar Chinese names as you do your research, but many of these are Tier-1 manufacturers in clean energy with strong track records in quality and durability.

Why trust us

The Independent has been reporting on green energy and climate matters since it was founded in 1986. Since then, we have written hundreds of reviews and news stories on energy.