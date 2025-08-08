The easy food swaps you should make today to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Opting for boiled or mashed potatoes over French fries could significantly bolster long-term health, according to a new study linking regular consumption of fries to a heightened risk of developing type 2 diabetes. An international research team, including an expert from the University of Cambridge, meticulously analysed nearly four decades of dietary data from over 205,000 health workers in the US. Their aim was to explore the connection between potato consumption and type 2 diabetes risk.

The findings revealed that individuals consuming French fries three times weekly faced a 20 per cent greater risk of developing the condition, a figure that rose to 27 per cent for those eating them five times a week. Conversely, baked, boiled, or mashed potatoes were not associated with any increased risk. Throughout the research period, 22,000 cases of type 2 diabetes were documented.

Commenting on this study, Emma Pike, deputy head of clinical at Diabetes UK, says while there’s no one-size-fits-all diet to prevent type 2 diabetes, the foods we eat can play a vital role in reducing our risk.

“A healthy, balanced diet that includes wholegrains, fruit and vegetables, unsweetened dairy and lean proteins like chicken, fish, beans and pulses, can help lower your risk,” says Pike. “At the same time, cutting back on sugar-sweetened drinks, red and processed meats, refined carbs like white bread, sugary snacks, and some fried foods can also make a big impact as these are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. It’s not about perfection, but about making small, sustainable changes that support your long-term health.”

Here are six simple swaps that could reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes and support long-term health…

1. Swap boxed sugar cereals with milk for Greek yoghurt, muesli and berries

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Some cereals like granola and cereal clusters may seem healthy but can be high in added sugar and unhealthy fats,” says Pike. “When choosing cereal, check the front of pack label and look for options with the most green lights.

“Another great alternative is Greek or natural yoghurt, which you can top with fruit and a sprinkle of seeds for added fibre and nutrients.”

Rosie Carr, dietitian at healthy eating plan Second Nature, agrees and says: “Sugary cereals cause rapid blood sugar spikes followed by crashes that increase hunger. Greek yoghurt provides protein that slows digestion, while muesli offers complex carbohydrates and fibre that support steady energy release. Berries add antioxidants with minimal impact on blood sugar.”

2. Swap fruit juice for whole fruit and make water your drink of choice

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Fruit juice lacks the fibre of whole fruit, causing faster blood sugar rises,” says Carr. “Whole fruits contain fibre that slows sugar absorption and supports gut health. Water keeps you hydrated without adding any sugar or calories.”

3. Swap supermarket sandwiches for a homemade version

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Pre-packaged sandwiches typically contain refined carbohydrates, sugary sauces, and preservatives while offering minimal protein,” says Carr. “Creating your own sandwich with sourdough bread (or other bread from your local bakery), quality protein from cured meats and cheese, and fresh tomatoes provides a more balanced meal.

“Ensuring higher protein content than supermarket versions helps slow digestion and stabilise blood sugar levels.”

Wholegrain bread and extra veggies in particular attain lots of health benefits.

“Choose wholegrain bread for more fibre, and add salad or veggies for more colour, flavour and texture plus the added bonus of vitamins and minerals.” suggests Pike.

4. Swap toast with jam for scrambled eggs on toast with wilted spinach

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

Packed with protein from the eggs and wholegrains from the toast, this is a balanced option.

“Jam is essentially concentrated fruit sugar that rapidly raises blood glucose when spread on refined toast,” says Carr. “Eggs provide high-quality protein and fat that significantly slows digestion and lowers hunger. Adding wilted spinach increases fibre, vitamins and minerals.”

5. Swap cookies and chocolate biscuits for plain ones

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Instead of cookies or chocolate biscuits, try plain options like rich tea or digestives made with sunflower oil,” recommends Pike. “If you’re after chocolate, go for two or three squares of dark chocolate, its stronger flavour means you may be satisfied with less.”

6. Swap crisps for mixed nuts with a pinch of salt

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

Swapping crisps for a small, unsalted handful of mixed nuts is generally a healthier choice.

“Crisps provide refined carbohydrates with little nutritional value, while nuts offer protein, fat, fibre and micronutrients,” says Carr.