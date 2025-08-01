Doctor warns of hand symptom that can reveal advanced lung cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Brooklyn doctor warns that a modest transformation in fingernails could indicate lung cancer.

Dr. Davood Johari, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, told the New York Post that 5 percent to 15 percent of lung cancer patients develop nail clubbing, which typically appears in later stages of the disease, often too late for effective intervention.

“Fingertips appear wider and rounder than normal, with the nails curving downwards, resembling an upside-down spoon,” Johari said as August 1 marks World Lung Cancer Day.

“The nail bed, the area under the nail, feels spongy and softer,” he added. “The fingertip might be red or feel warmer than usual.”

The exact cause of nail clubbing and the connection to lung cancer isn’t fully known, but it may result from hormone-like substances produced by tumors that widen blood vessels in the fingers, increasing blood flow and causing fluid buildup under the nails.

open image in gallery Nail clubbing, often a late-stage lung cancer sign, can also indicate other serious conditions such as chronic lung infections, heart defects, gastrointestinal diseases, and autoimmune disorders, Dr. Davood Johari said. ( AFP/Getty )

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths globally, with about 226,650 new U.S. diagnoses expected this year, leading to nearly 125,000 deaths.

Johari urges that anyone who notices persistent changes in nail color, shape, or thickness lasting more than two weeks, even without other symptoms to seek medical attention.

People with other lung cancer symptoms including a persistent cough, voice changes, unexplained weight loss or fatigue, ongoing shoulder pain that worsens at night, vision issues, or drooping eyelids, should also consult a doctor, he said.

Lung cancer evaluations usually start with a medical history review, physical exam and imaging, with a biopsy required for a definitive diagnosis.

Nail clubbing can also indicate other serious conditions like chronic lung infections, heart defects, gastrointestinal diseases and autoimmune disorders. Johari said that other nail changes such as dark streaks, persistent bruises, nail lifting or bleeding, may also signal various forms of cancer and shouldn’t be ignored.

“Many nail changes are harmless and may be related to aging, injury and trauma or everyday activities like using nail polish,” Johari told the outlet. “However, any changes in nail color, nail shape or thickness, which are persistent and last for more than a couple of weeks, should be checked by a physician.”

While smoking is the most well-known cause of lung cancer, several other risk factors can also lead to the disease. One major cause is radon exposure, a naturally occurring, odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the US, particularly among non-smokers, according to the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

open image in gallery A biopsy is the most definitive way to confirm a lung cancer diagnosis ( AFP/Getty )

High, unsafe levels of radon are commonly found in rock, soil and groundwater. Testing homes for radon and understanding local regulations are key to reducing exposure, and fortunately, high radon levels can often be lowered through effective mitigation.

Age is another factor, with two-thirds of lung cancer cases diagnosed in individuals over 65 years old, and most occurring in those over 45, per the source. A family or personal history of lung cancer also increases risk. Additional environmental and occupational exposures, such as to arsenic, asbestos, cadmium, chromium, uranium and certain petroleum products, can contribute to lung cancer development.

Air pollution, prior radiation therapy to the chest or breast and a history of lung diseases such as tuberculosis further elevate the risk.