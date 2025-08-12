An expert guide to getting to sleep during the heatwave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain is bracing for its fourth heatwave of the summer, with health alerts issued across the country as temperatures are forecast to reach 34C.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned of potentially fatal consequences, implementing heat health warnings for all of England.

An amber alert, signifying significant impacts on health and social care, is in effect until Wednesday for the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, London, and the South East. The rest of the nation remains under a yellow warning.

The agency highlighted concerns over increased pressure on services and a potential rise in fatalities, particularly among individuals aged 65 and over or those with pre-existing health conditions.

As everyone knows, sleeping in the heat can be tough. However, with these tried-and-tested tips, a practical round-up of things to do, and some cooling product picks, the experts at bed specialist Dreams have you backed…

The right bedding

The foundation of a cool night’s sleep is choosing the right materials for your mattress and bedding…

Experts at Dreams recommend switching to breathable, moisture-wicking bedding made with temperature-regulating technology.

Indeed, temperature-control cooling bedding, mattresses and pillows deliver exceptional cooling comfort, suggests Hannah Hayden, junior buyer at Dreams.

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

She says the combination of cooling internal fillings and a gel-infused foam provides an instant refreshing sensation. “Helping you to drift off naturally.”

“These mattresses also include natural anti-bacterial protection to reduce allergies and prevent odours, ensuring your sleep environment stays fresh over time.”

To complete your cooling sleep system, she suggests breathable cooling pillow protectors and mattress toppers. “Both designed to enhance airflow and are moisture-wicking, for year-round comfort.”

How to stay cool at night

Simple strategies to help you beat the heat…

“Warmer weather can make quality sleep harder to achieve, as the room needs to be at around 16-18°C for optimum comfort and rest,” explains Dreams’ resident sleep expert, Sammy Margo.

“Even slight temperature increases can disrupt this, so it’s important to prioritise sleep hygiene,” highlights Margo.

Here, she shares some smart tips to stay comfortable and well-rested throughout the summer…

Sleep solo or adopt the starfish position:

“Sharing a bed can double the body heat, making it harder to stay cool during warmer nights.”

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“One simple but effective solution is the Scandinavian sleep method, using two separate duvets, which allows each person to regulate their own temperature and reduce overheating,” suggests Margo.

If possible, she says to also try spreading out. “Ideally sleeping in a more open position, such as the starfish position, to allow maximum airflow around your body.”

Freeze your bedding:

“Place your pillowcase, or even your top sheet, in the freezer for a few minutes before bedtime – the chill won’t last all night, but it’s a great way to ease into sleep.”

“For an extra cooling boost, try popping your pyjamas or an eye mask in the freezer too!”

Or, for a longer-lasting cool that doesn’t require any prep, she suggests trying a memory foam ice pillow, which are designed to stay refreshingly cool through the night, without needing to be frozen.

Chill your skincare:

“If you use beauty products such as facial sprays, toners, or moisturisers, consider storing them in the fridge,” says Margo.

open image in gallery Bottle of facial toner with ice cubes

“Applying chilled products to your skin may help soothe and refresh you, especially on hot and sticky nights. Plus, it can feel like a mini spa treatment before bed,” she adds.

Block out heat during the day:

“Prevent your bedroom from turning into a greenhouse by blocking out direct sunlight during the day,” advises Margo.

“Use blackout curtains or blinds to help keep the heat at bay and reduce overall room temperature.” She continues. “Keeping windows closed during the hottest parts of the day, and only opening them once the air cools in the evening, can also make a noticeable difference.”

Take a lukewarm shower before bed:

“Not cold – lukewarm,” underlines Margo. “While it might seem obvious to take a cold shower to cool down before bed, it’s surprisingly not the most effective option.

“A lukewarm shower helps lower your core body temperature gradually when you step out of it, triggering your body’s natural cooling process and promoting relaxation,” she explains. “Which in turn may make it easier to fall asleep comfortably.”

For more sleep-related tips and expert advice to help you get a good night’s sleep in the heat, visit Dreams Sleep Matters Club.