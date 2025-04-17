Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Balance is so fundamental that we often take it for granted, but its importance goes far beyond just keeping us upright. In fact, recent studies have shown that the ability to stand on one leg may be one of the best physical indicators of overall health and longevity. What’s more, it’s a test we can all do at home.

One widely reported study, published in 2022 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that the inability to hold this position for at least 10 seconds was associated with a two-fold increased risk of death in people aged 50 and over. After assessing 1,702 individuals aged 51-75, the study’s authors found that those who failed the test had a significantly higher mortality rate over the 7-year follow-up period.

A more recent Mayo Clinic study of 40 healthy adults over the age of 50 confirmed these findings. According to their conclusions, published in October 2024 in the journal PLOS One, the ability to balance on one leg (especially the non-dominant leg) not only declines significantly with age, but is the best indicator of neuromuscular ageing.

To date, other parameters such as gait, grip strength or leg strength have been used to measure ageing. However, it is now certain that balance is the factor most affected by age, with significant changes in each decade of life.

How we stay upright

open image in gallery Decreased muscle strength and coordination can lead to an increased risk of falls and injuries as we get older. ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In order to keep our balance while standing on one foot, the brain needs to receive information about the body’s orientation and position in space. We also have to generate the right muscle contractions in order to maintain posture, and coordinate our muscles to prevent us from falling over. All of this requires a healthy nervous system that can react quickly to small changes.

Balance depends on multiple systems. While vision provides information about position and environment, the inner ear detects changes in head position and supplements visual signals. The proprioceptive system, which tells us where our limbs are, gives information about joint position, weight distribution on the sole of the foot, and muscle tone.

All of these systems send information about the position of our body to the brain, which in turn triggers an automatic response to correct imbalances.

Other studies have highlighted the importance of muscle strength, especially in older people. Decreased muscle strength and coordination can lead to an increased risk of falls and injuries as we get older.

All of these systems deteriorate as we age, affecting our ability to maintain balance. Conditions such as obesity, heart disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes can also compromise our balance.

How to exercise your balance

Fortunately, balance is something you can improve with practice, through exercises as simple as standing on one leg, walking in a straight line, or walking or standing on unstable surfaces. It is also essential to maintain adequate muscle strength. Yoga and tai chi, for instance, are both excellent ways to improve stability and coordination.

Maintaining physical fitness is a case of “use it or lose it”. Lack of exercise and various bodily stimuli can lead to a decrease in muscle strength, flexibility and balance. Maintaining an exercise routine is crucial to preserving these abilities and preventing physical deterioration.

The ability to balance on one leg is a proven, valuable indicator of health and longevity. Incorporating balance exercises into your daily routine can help you to improve stability, reduce the risk of falls and, more generally, age healthily.

Beatriz Carpallo Porcar and Rita Galán Díaz are physiotherapists who are part of the teaching and research staff in physiotherapy at San Jorge University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.