Get the Well Enough newsletter for practical ways to feel healthier and happier

I’m Harry Bullmore, a fitness coach and The Independent’s senior fitness writer.

Having spent my days interviewing experts, reading the latest research, and coaching in person, I can’t help but feel that fitness has been overcomplicated – and it’s getting a tad overwhelming.

Social media nudges us towards expensive supplements when a good night’s sleep would do the job better; it encourages us to invest in pricey exercise equipment when a cut-price dumbbell might suffice; fortified foods promise benefits better gained from a hearty home-cooked meal.

My aim is to strip all that back and provide Independent readers with accessible, affordable, actionable, evidence-based health tips. The goal? To help you build a body that’s fit for life – without compromising on the “life” part.

That’s the thinking behind Well Enough, a newsletter delivered straight from my noggin to your inbox each Sunday.

Each edition is a digestible collection of insights from my daily chats with expert coaches, leading exercise researchers, and athletes – whether it’s the benefits of a post-meal meander for blood sugar regulation or desk stretches that fend off tight hips. Everything is carefully curated to be genuinely useful, without demanding too much from you.

Along the way, I’ll point you toward a handful of deeper reads worth your time, fitness ideas you can realistically squeeze into your week, small food, movement, and mindset habits that add up to real health gains, and the odd budget-friendly product that’s earned its place in my routine.

Health and fitness isn’t about perfection – it’s about finding an approach that works for you and sticking with it. My aim is for readers to start every week feeling a little more informed – and a little less overwhelmed.

Hopefully, l can help you do just that.

