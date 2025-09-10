Get the Well Enough newsletter by Emilie Lavinia and make sense of the wild world of wellness
Every week Emilie Lavinia lifts the lid on the biggest wellness trends, sharing myth-busting analysis and practical recommendations to help you make sense of an industry that’s as confusing as it is compelling
I’ve spent more than a decade investigating and reporting on health and wellness – from the clinical to the weird and woo – and I’ve tried almost every trend, innovation, and treatment on offer, some regrettably. Over time, I’ve seen just how complex and nuanced the wellness industry is, especially in today’s post-pandemic world.
To fully explain its origins and the catalysts that have led us to the industry’s multi-trillion-pound valuation would take a long time. So instead, I’d like to ask this question: why should anyone care about wellness?
The answer is surprisingly simple. Our physical, mental, and spiritual health influences – and in some cases determines – every aspect of our lives. We fear ill health for ourselves and our families, and to live longer, healthier, happier, and more peaceful lives is ultimately a wish that all humans share.
This, of course, makes us vulnerable to snake-oil salesmen and miracle cures. You need only spend a few minutes on social media before you’re targeted by an ad for some kind of magic health bullet. Spending any amount of time on social media is also a surefire way to end up feeling like you aren’t doing enough to support your health because everyone else seems to be walking 10K steps a day, taking supplements, doing red-light therapy, ice baths, and fibre-maxxing. In a world like this, how can anyone possibly keep up?
That’s where I come in. Well Enough is my new newsletter, a weekly look at the world of health and wellness direct from the desk of The Independent’s Fitness and Wellbeing Editor.
With the help of a cohort of experts, I’ll be presenting the facts from an industry rife with spurious claims. I’ll also give you the inside scoop on what’s worth spending time and money on, and I’ll share bonus interviews with leading figures and the latest research on wellness trends.
Well Enough will leave no stone unturned as I bring you in on health secrets, bust myths, and share all my recommendations for living well at any age and stage. Together, we’ll cast a critical eye over the industry, and I’ll shine a light on the habits, products, and protocols worth sticking to.
There’ll be no gatekeeping here, but if you want to lift the curtain, sign up and subscribe by following the steps below.
How to sign up
To receive Well Enough by Emilie Lavinia, simply enter your email address in the box at the top of this page.
You can also head to our newsletter preference centre to sign up for the email.
Once there, all you need to do is press the ‘+’ button and enter your email address to sign up.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments