Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Experts suggest brushing your teeth three times a day and improving your oral health could help you live longer and reduce your risk of a raft of health conditions.

“Processed food, a soft diet, lack of exercise and obesity” have predisposed the UK to a state of poor oral care, according to Professor Alpdogan Kantarci from the University of Minnesota, who was speaking at the recent American Association for the Advancement of Science annual conference.

Further experts linked poor oral health to several health conditions. For example, the idea that oral bacteria can impact our gut microbiome, increasing the risk of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease.

“We now think that maintaining your teeth in health may be associated with a reduced risk of more than 50 systemic conditions,” Professor Kantarci said. “Research is now showing that, in people with mild or moderate diseases, those who are brushing and taking care of their teeth, or seeing a dentist and having advanced cleanings, are showing much better cognitive responses.”

So, should you schedule a lunchtime brush into each day? I asked a couple of dental experts, then quizzed them on how to fix a few commonplace brushing mistakes.

Should you brush three times a day?

The body is not a collection of separate parts, but rather a series of interconnected systems. So looking after your oral health can have a positive impact on the many other systems it is linked to.

For this reason, Professor Kantarci’s advice around brushing three times each day – after sticky or sugary foods in particular – could be worth considering. Pre-bedtime brushing should also be prioritised, he says, as should regular trips to the dentist.

“Maintaining good oral health is strongly linked to overall health,” says Dr Abdul Dalghous, principal dentist at Yorkshire Dental Suite. “Brushing at least twice a day is essential, and a third brush after meals can provide additional protection.

“Regular dental check-ups allow early detection and treatment of cavities, gum disease and other issues, preventing them from contributing to wider health problems.”

However, Chelsea Dental Clinic owner Dr Rhona Eskander says that quality is more important than quantity when brushing your teeth.

“Brushing properly twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste, especially before bed, is the foundation of good dental care,” she says. “For some people, adding a lunchtime brush can be helpful, particularly if they are more prone to decay or gum issues.

“Regular dental check-ups are also very important. They allow us to identify small problems early and address them before they become more complex. Prevention and early intervention are crucial when it comes to protecting both oral and overall health.”

Read more: Making this small change to your daily tea can reduce diabetes risk, says NHS GP

open image in gallery Regular dentist trips are important to identify issues before they can worsen and contribute to wider health problems, experts say ( Getty/iStock )

What’s the link between oral health and disease?

“Healthy teeth and gums reduce harmful bacteria and inflammation in the body,” Dr Dalghous explains. “Gum disease, for example, can allow bacteria to reach the bloodstream, affecting blood vessels and the heart. Chronic oral inflammation may also contribute to cognitive decline. By maintaining oral hygiene, the risks of these systemic health issues are lowered.”

“There are also growing discussions around links between poor oral health, cognitive decline and some forms of arthritis,” Dr Eskander adds. “Good oral care aims to keep inflammation as low as possible. Healthy gums bleed less, harbour fewer harmful bacteria and place less strain on the immune system. It is only one part of overall health, but it is an important one.”

This does not mean brushing your teeth will prevent every illness. But by looking after your oral health, you are looking after your general health too – not just your pearly whites.

“It is about reducing risk rather than making guarantees, and oral health plays a meaningful role within that bigger picture,” Dr Eskander concludes.

Read more: I tried ‘the best kettlebell workout’, and it was surprisingly simple yet effective in just 10 minutes

open image in gallery A third brush after eating could be beneficial for some people, particularly those prone to decay or gum issues ( Getty/iStock )

5 mistakes to watch out for

Don’t brush too hard or too quickly: it is not about scrubbing, and brushing aggressively can lead to gum recession and enamel wear.

Don’t miss the gumline, which is where plaque tends to accumulate.

Clean between your teeth using floss or interdental brushes to avoid plaque being left behind.

Don’t neglect the back teeth

Also avoid rinsing with water directly after brushing as this washes away fluoride before it has had time to strengthen the teeth.

Read more: The common foods that can reduce inflammation and improve heart health, according to experts