Joe Wicks fitness app gets £3m boost from TV broadcaster

Broadcasting giant ITV is set to inject up to £3 million into The Body Coach app, the popular fitness platform created by TV personality and coach Joe Wicks.

This strategic move, part of the broadcaster's ITV AdVentures Invest fund, will grant The Body Coach app significant advertising exposure across ITV's television channels and its streaming platform, ITVX.

The Body Coach app, launched by Wicks in late 2020, capitalised on his widespread popularity gained during the initial Covid-19 lockdowns, where he earned the moniker 'the nation’s PE teacher'.

The platform offers a comprehensive suite of workout and fitness programmes, alongside personalised meal plans and daily progress tracking tools designed to keep users engaged and motivated.

The app’s TV commercial will launch on ITV on January 1 and will be broadcast during commercial breaks across Joe Wicks’ New Year’s Day special show on ITV1 and ITVX.

The programme will see Wicks joined by guests including singer Olly Murs, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly Ramsay and TV chef and Mowgli Street Food founder Nisha Katona.

Wicks said: “I never imagined when I started my bootcamps in the park over 12 years ago that The Body Coach would grow into a brand reaching millions of people.

“This partnership with ITV feels incredibly special – not only as a major milestone for The Body Coach, but because it allows us to bring a positive, supportive message about health and wellbeing into millions of homes at a time when people need it most.”

Sheena Amin, director of ITV AdVentures, said: “We couldn’t be launching the campaign at a better time – the new year has always represented a natural reset for people to make positive changes and with Joe’s show airing on ITV1 on New Year’s Day, I’m sure viewers will come away feeling even more energised and motivated to kick-start their health and fitness journey.”

Nikki Wicks, Joe’s older brother and chief executive of The Body Coach, said the tie-up was a “big moment for The Body Coach brand and kicks-off an exciting new chapter”.

The investment adds to a growing list made by ITV Adventures Invest since it launched in 2021, including in online estate agent Purplebricks and pet health firm PitPat.