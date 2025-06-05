I traded boozy nights for a hiking club – could this be the future of socialising?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a world that’s increasingly searching for connection, a quiet shift is underway. More of us are trading the blurry aftermath of boozy weekends for something gentler – sober socials in the great outdoors are the latest wellness trend turning heads. And this extends to all generations, it’s not just gen Z who are becoming more health conscious.

I’ve been noticing that so many of us seem to be seeking moments that don’t leave us reeling, but instead restore us. From run clubs to phone-free retreats, a new kind of social scene is emerging. One where a good time doesn’t have to culminate in a morning of hangxiety, but instead in the clarity of the present.

Although this concept isn’t entirely new to me, I recently set out with HikeFest, a music-meets-hiking project from Columbia’s Hike Society, to dive deeper into what it is about wellness socials that are captivating a wider audience. I was also curious to see what a day of hiking, music and new connections might bring.

Like many people my age, I’ve had my fair share of nights I only half remember, and days lost to their aftermath. But I’ve recently started reflecting on what actually fills my cup and the kinds of social engagements that actually leave me feeling enriched.

This new wave of socialising – one that hinges on activities, exercises and the pursuit of wellness – isn’t about giving up drinking entirely, but about decentralising it. In fact, new data from Eventbrite shows that attendance at ‘sober curious’ gatherings surged by 92 per cent last year. This is an idea I can get behind.

“In the past few years, there has been a shift amongst the Gen-Z and millennial populations where they are less about pub culture and nightclubs, and socialising in ways which will better their health and overall wellbeing,” says Eoin Treacy, UK marketing manager at Columbia.

“Hanging out with friends in a different way, such as going on hikes, group runs and wild swims with like-minded people is now a more popular form of socialising. Being outdoors and taking part in a sporting activity such as hiking with others can have a profound effect on your mental health and overall wellbeing.”

The day-long event I attended marked the start of Columbia’s summer series, blending live music with hiking trails across the UK. These off-grid retreats provide a gentle nudge to put our phones away and step fully into where we are.

That morning in Anglesey, I didn’t know what to expect, but I already felt a kind of calm that only comes from fresh air and knowing that a mental reset that lies ahead.

The group came together for the first time only moments before setting off on the trail – most people had brought a plus one but I was flying solo. Those who were in it for the hike confidently strode ahead, while others lingered to take in the views. I moved between conversations with new friends, with strangers and with my own thoughts.

open image in gallery The hike took us across the coastline and onto the beach where surprise musical guests played a private set ( Columbia )

I’ve recently experienced the social shift in hiking, walking and running spaces firsthand. I’ve enjoyed seeing more people turn to nature not just for themselves, but for shared experiences. Some of my closest friendships have grown out of a situation in which I had no phone signal and no expectations, just the road ahead.

By the time we reached the secluded beach, I was ready to enjoy a packed lunch and some music from surprise guests – which happened in this case to be Bombay Bicycle Club and Lavender. Not a bad line up for a hiking club. Framed by cliffs and gently crashing waves, the acoustic set was stripped back, unedited and felt more powerful.

A few of us then waded into the cold water at the beach, braving the waves and bracing temperatures for a reset.

There’s something about stepping into a new setting, especially one that encourages presence over performance, that brings out the best in people. The combination of movement, music and the sea created an atmosphere that felt whole enough in itself that I didn’t feel the need to reach for a drink to fill in any awkward gap. Those sorts of awkward moments didn’t even exist along the coast of Anglesey.

After having had a week filled with the usual mental noise, I left the hike feeling lighter than when I’d started. Not just for that moment, but for days to come. This after-effect of calm and contentment is what keeps me going back to wellness socials – whether it’s with one one of the many hike groups available to join, or a self-made outdoor adventure.

open image in gallery The Columbia summer event series will play host to more musical guests and more guided hikes around the UK ( Columbia )

“There are a number of studies which have shown time outdoors can reduce your cortisol level – the stress hormone in the body – and boost the serotonin and dopamine level – the feel-good chemicals in the brain,” says Treacy.

“Doing this in conjunction with socialising which involves positive emotions and connection can trigger the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to reward, motivation and pleasure. This can lead to increased mood, reduced stress, and a general feeling of wellbeing.”

Realising that I can have meaningful moments with friends without using alcohol as a safety blanket or crutch has created a massive shift in the way I live my life.

This isn’t to say I’ve given up drinking completely, I can still enjoy alcohol if I want to. But when we start to build social rituals around clarity, calm and connection instead of alcohol, the drinks simply become background and not the focus.

This new social scene isn’t about ditching alcohol altogether, it’s about no longer needing it to have a good time and make friends. I turned up to the hiking club alone, but left with new connections and perhaps most importantly, with a clear mind.

