This one-move workout from Anne Hathaway’s trainer builds a stronger core in just three minutes

A workout that’s fun and effective will always keep people coming back for more. And judging by trainer Monique Eastwood’s A-list client base – Anne Hathaway, Greta Gerwig, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt, to name a few – her unique training techniques tick both boxes.

Eastwood’s method is an amalgamation of Pilates, dance, strength training, ballet and yoga, all whipped into flowing sequences more reminiscent of choreography than an exercise class. There’s a major focus on alignment, as well as “building endurance in the deep core muscles and pelvis”, Eastwood tells me. These muscles work to “stabilise you, so you have amazing power for whatever you do, whether that’s play tennis, hit a golf ball or go skiing”.

One of her favourite exercises for developing core strength and stability is the plank – the importance of effectively maintaining good posture and transferring power between your upper and lower can never be overstated, in sport and in life.

Below, Eastwood shares a three-minute plank sequence you can try at home, which uses the same principles she employs when training her star-studded clientele.

How to do Monique Eastwood’s plank sequence

To try this sequence, start in a high plank position then place your right foot on top of your left heel. Keeping your spine long, bend your knees to move your hips towards your heels, then push back through the ball of your left foot to return to the high plank position. From here, with straight legs, move your right leg out to your right side, tap the ground with your toes, then return to the starting position. This is one repetition.

Complete 10 repetitions in total, then switch sides. In the video above, Eastwood demonstrates how to perform this sequence with correct technique, and talks through some handy cues to help you nail your form.

This sequence is far from easy (trust me, I tried it) but you can adjust the difficulty slightly by reducing the target number of repetitions. Try starting with one on each side, then build it up from there.

Benefits of Monique Eastwood’s plank sequence

“The bodyweight plank is such an efficient way to work your core,” Eastwood tells me. The problem, she says, is that most people don’t execute it particularly well.

“Everyone puts too much emphasis on their shoulders, especially guys because that’s their strong area,” Eastwood tells me. “But their legs and butt are sleeping, which means everything quickly becomes really hard work. Whereas, if you start to balance the plank between the legs and the glutes and the abs, it becomes an easy exercise.”

Add a few small tweaks and the plank will do more than just strengthen your core too, Eastwood explains. This sequence, for example, provides “an all-over workout”.

open image in gallery Celebrity trainer Monique Eastwood demonstrating an exercise ( Monique Eastwood )

By placing one leg on top of the other, the lower leg is forced to support extra load, she says. This provides a bonus challenge for the quadriceps muscles on the front of the thigh, building strength in this area.

“This sequence also activates the inner thighs and challenges the core and pelvis, as you only have one stable leg while moving forward and back,” Eastwood adds. “The side tap activates the obliques [the core muscles running up either side of your trunk], as does having to keep your trunk stable as you move the leg out and back.”

Finally, your shoulders are playing a supporting role throughout, building strength and stability in the joint. Not bad for three minutes of work.

How do celebrity trainers meet their clients

As a fitness writer, I’m always fascinated by how celebrity trainers meet their clients. After all, you’re unlikely to find anyone from the Hollywood hall of fame while walking the floor at your local commercial gym. According to Eastwood, it’s largely down to word of mouth.

“I started with the lovely Emily Blunt on Edge of Tomorrow – that was many years ago,” she tells me. “She spread the word, then I taught her sister Felicity Blunt and her husband Stanley Tucci. They recommended me to Haley Atwell, and then I met Ruth Wilson.”

“Emily mentioned me to Anne Hathaway, and then Rachel Weisz was given to me recently by Daniel Craig’s trainer. And beautiful Greta [Gerwig] also had the same make-up artist as one of the girls. So I think people just chat, chat, chat, chat, chat.”

open image in gallery Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway’s trainer Monique Eastwood leading a class ( Monique Eastwood )

Emily Blunt has now been training with Eastwood for upwards of 12 years, Stanley Tucci has clocked up more than a decade, while Anne Hathaway commits to five hour-long video call classes each week, often at 5am. So what makes them stay?

“People want to see results, and they want somebody very efficient to work with – they can do an hour-long session with me from New York or their hotel room when they travel.

“They know me, because I do technique sessions with all of my clients to begin with. There are no weights or bands, it just gives them a flow, and then we start to pick up the light weights and we go a little heavier as time goes on.”

