How to play Doom: The Dark Ages for free and early on Xbox

After two critically acclaimed entries - Doom (2016) And Doom: Eternal (2020) Bethesda and id Software are back for their third title in the series, Doom: The Dark Ages.

Like both games before it, Doom: The Dark Ages is set to be a frantic, heavy metal, over-blown, no holds barred first person shooter intended to be played at 100 miles per hour. Also like both games before it, Doom: The Dark Ages will switch up the formula a little. While Doom was a furious run-and-gun which rewarded you for never backing down, Doom: Eternal added verticality and speed to the formula. As for Doom: The Dark Ages, it’s set to introduce the adage that defence is the best form of attack - in the form of a gigantic shield with chainsaw blades round the edge of it.

Better yet for Xbox players, is the game releases day one at no extra cost on Game Pass - Microsoft’s subscription service.

What time is Doom: The Dark Ages released?

Doom: The Dark Ages is released on May 14/May 15 on Xbox and Windows, depending on what time zone and region you are in. Players can also gain early access to it a couple days before that. Local times are all viewable on this handy map graphic below.

( Bethesda )

May 14

5 PM PT (LA)

8 PM ET (New York)

May 15

1 AM BST (London)

10 AM AEST ( Sydney)

Can you play Doom: The Dark Ages for free?

Yes, if you have an Xbox and you are already subscribed to Game Pass Premium then the game will be available to pre-install and will be playable once it is released.

Can you play Doom: The Dark Ages early?

Also yes.If you buy the Premium Edition then you can jump in right now. Alternatively, you can still buy the Premium Edition before global release and jump in as soon as you buy it.

The Premium Edition also comes with these exclusive add-ons.