Alpine F1 team release statement in wake of Yuki Tsunoda social media abuse
Franco Colapinto was making his debut for Alpine and clashed in practice with Red Bull’s Tsunoda
Alpine have condemned online abuse from fans of their new driver Franco Colapinto towards Yuki Tsunoda over the Emilia Romagna GP weekend.
Argentine driver Colapinto, 21, was making his race weekend debut for Alpine in Imola and was involved in a few impeding incidents in first practice on Friday.
Red Bull’s Tsunoda was one driver blocked and the Japanese driver gesticulated about the incident in the cockpit. However, impeding cases in practice are a common occurrence.
Yet a faction of Colapinto’s fanbase abused Tsunoda on social media, some with racially tinged insults. Colapinto himself urged his fans to treat other drivers with respect, saying Tsunoda was “right” to be upset.
Both drivers crashed out of qualifying the next day, though Tsunoda did finish the race in the top-10.
An Alpine statement read: “As an F1 team we believe we are fortunate to be part of a global sport that evokes great passion and emotions, with an ever-growing community of fans who enthusiastically follow their favourite drivers’ every move, whether it be a brave overtake on track or what style they are sporting when they arrive in the paddock.
“We encourage everyone to remember that behind the visor of these superhuman athletes, there is a person. An individual with feelings, family, friends and loved ones.
“As a team, we cannot condone online abuse and urge all the fans of this sport we love, to be kind and respectful.”
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: "Motorsport is built on competition, passion, and commitment, and every race drivers take to the track representing these values.
"That passion and excitement that we feel for our sport should unite us and never be twisted into abuse or hate.
"I stand in full support of Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto, and I thank them for speaking out against the growing issue of online abuse in motorsport."
Colapinto was making his debut for Alpine, having replaced Australian driver Jack Doohan.
F1 next heads to the traditional crown jewel event of the season, the Monaco Grand Prix, this weekend.