Nigel Mansell record in sight for Williams driver Alex Albon

Alex Albon’s ambition to become Formula One world champion burns as bright as ever as he prepares to claim a piece of Williams history.

The London-born Thai driver will start his seventh season in F1 when he takes the lights in Melbourne on March 8 and, barring any unforeseen issues, he will pass Nigel Mansell as the driver with the most starts for Williams at the Miami Grand Prix in May.

That will be his 96th start for the sport’s third most successful team – with nine constructors’ titles dating back to 1980 – which also has illustrious names such as Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Damon Hill among its former drivers.

Albon, who joined Williams in 2022 after a year out following his Red Bull exit, is proud to write his name into the Grove-based team’s history and also to have played his part in their recent improvement from the back of the grid to two podiums last season.

“I’m very honoured,” Albon told the Press Association.

“It feels very surreal to think about. I do think I’m a little bit blessed in the way that we have so many races in a year these days, so it’s easier to catch up, let’s say. But it is strange to think about.

“Obviously I’ve been a part of this project for a while now and I hope it shows the outside world that I’m here to see how it goes, basically. I’ve seen the ups and downs.

“The moment I joined this team, the first year was a huge step. I realised we had a big journey ahead of us and we did it last year and it makes me very proud to see that step.”

Albon raced extensively in karting and junior formulas against British drivers Lando Norris and George Russell.

Norris clinched his maiden F1 title last season for McLaren, while Russell enters this campaign as the bookmakers’ favourite to take the championship with Mercedes.

Asked if seeing Norris’ success had fuelled his own ambition to reach the peak of the sport, Albon said: “It’s always been there. If anything, I’m proud of Lando and it’s amazing to see him get the championship.

“I think now it’ll be George’s turn to be able to fight for it, which I’ll be excited for.

“My goals still remain the same. I want to become a Formula One world champion. I want to get my first Formula One victory.

“That’s still my ambition and I’m still working towards that goal.”

Williams have endured a difficult pre-season having missed the January running in Barcelona as their car was not ready, meaning they are behind other teams as they try to come to grips with the sport’s extensive new regulations.

Albon said those struggles stemmed from ambition to push for improvement and remains firm in his belief in the project under team principal James Vowles.

He turns 30 in March and has previously acknowledged his next contract could be his last big one in F1.

Albon admits he has to keep an eye on the driver market and opportunities that are out there.

“You always have to be (aware),” he added. “It’s a huge driver market this year and there’s a lot of moving parts.

“It’ll be interesting to see where people go, not just in terms of the people in the paddock now but there’s always Formula Two drivers coming through.

“I guess in many ways, the pecking orders have been completely reset. As teams go and drivers go, there’s opportunity everywhere.”