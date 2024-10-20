Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Mercedes boss Toto Wolff labelled a five-second penalty given to George Russell as a “total joke” in the early stages of the US Grand Prix.

Russell, who started in the pit-lane, was making his way through the field when he went for an overtake on Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas.

Russell went down the inside of Bottas, with the Finn going off the track at turn 12, and the Brit moved on through.

However, the stewards did not see the move so smoothly and gave Russell a five-second penalty for forcing another driver off the racetrack.

Russell, when told of the penalty over team radio, simply replied: “What?”

Wolff, speaking to Russell, said: “Total joke with the penalty George, total joke.”

Russell’s teammate Lewis Hamilton spun off track on lap two and was forced to retire from the race with his Mercedes car beeched in the gravel.

Charles Leclerc took the lead at the start, storming up to first from fourth as Lando Norris dropped down to fourth place behind title rival Max Verstappen.

More to follow...