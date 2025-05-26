Thailand plans ambitious F1 race bid for the streets of Bangkok
The proposal suggests a street circuit within the city
Thailand is aiming to bring the roar of Formula One to the streets of its capital, Bangkok, with a proposed bid to host a street race in 2028.
The Thai government will seek cabinet approval for the ambitious plan next week, according to a government official speaking on Monday.
Fresh from attending the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will champion the concept of a "Sustainable F1" race, government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub confirmed.
Initial feedback from Formula One officials has been positive, raising hopes that the high-octane spectacle could become a reality in Bangkok.
The proposal suggests a street circuit within the city, offering a unique and exciting backdrop for the race. Further details of the bid, including the proposed route and sustainability initiatives, are expected to be revealed following the cabinet meeting.
The bid proposal and results of a feasibility study will be submitted to cabinet on June 4 before proceeding, he said.
No specific details were provided on the sustainability aspect of the plan but Jirayu said the proposed Bangkok race would be environmentally friendly and aims to attract investment in green technology alongside motorsport.
Formula One already has a crowded schedule of 24 races around the world with four in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Singapore Grand Prix in Southeast Asia.
Hosting the race would help promote tourism, a key driver of Thailand's economy, said Jirayu.
Thailand has previous experience hosting a round of the MotoGP motorcycling world championships at its FIA accredited track in Buriram in the northeast of the country.
Thailand's announcement follows Paetongtarn's previous talks with Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali in March.
"Thailand sees the opportunity to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the future as a key initiative to elevate our profile as a hub for international tourism and global events," Paetongtarn said on social media at the weekend following a meeting with Prince Albert of Monaco.
